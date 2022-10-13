The InkMasters Tattoo Expo is back in town at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive.
Event organizer Raymond Hernandez said the expo offers residents the opportunity to receive a tattoo from a national selection of about 120 artists. According to Hernandez, the expo features both local and national artists, including from New York and Los Angeles.
Several vendors at the expo also offer tattoo supplies, including ink, equipment and post-session tattoo protection supplies.
Hernandez offered the following advice for those thinking about attending the event.
“If you’ve never been to an expo, you’ve got to try it,” he said. “No matter what you’re looking for, or what your price point is, you’ll find something for you. Just make sure that you look through the artist’s portfolio so you know what it’ll look like.”
The expo is open from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.
The cost to attend is $20, with $5 off tickets purchased before 5 p.m. A three-day weekend pass is available for $35. Tickets are only offered at the door.
According to the InkMasters website, there are two free tattoos available to customers on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
