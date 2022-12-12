Florence Chem 1.jpg

At least 100 people gather in the cafeteria at Florence High School on June 18, 2022, to voice their objections to Exfluor Research Corporation becoming their new neighbor.

 Emily Hilley-Sierzchula | Herald

The wheels of state government are in motion after hundreds of Williamson County residents voiced their objections to a proposed chemical manufacturing plant near Florence.

Since March, more than 400 people submitted comments or hearing requests to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality regarding Exfluor Research Corporation’s controversial air quality permit application.

florence map

The North San Gabriel Alliance, formed by a trio of cousins, say the proposed Exfluor chem plant does not fit into their neighborhood of ‘family residences, including historical farms, ranches, and homes, water recreation areas, agricultural lands and wildlife conservation areas.’
