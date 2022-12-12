The North San Gabriel Alliance, formed by a trio of cousins, say the proposed Exfluor chem plant does not fit into their neighborhood of ‘family residences, including historical farms, ranches, and homes, water recreation areas, agricultural lands and wildlife conservation areas.’
The wheels of state government are in motion after hundreds of Williamson County residents voiced their objections to a proposed chemical manufacturing plant near Florence.
Since March, more than 400 people submitted comments or hearing requests to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality regarding Exfluor Research Corporation’s controversial air quality permit application.
On Wednesday at 9:30 a.m., TCEQ commissioners will be discussing Air Quality Permit No. 165848. It is the fourth item on a 63-item agenda on the TCEQ docket that includes proposals statewide.
“The Commissioners will decide whether to grant a Contested Case Hearing regarding Exfluor Permit No. 165848,” according to the North San Gabriel Alliance, a grassroots organization founded to fight the proposal, in a news release on Monday. “The Commission will also consider requests for hearing or reconsideration, related responses and replies, public comment, and the Executive Director’s Response to Comments.”
A contested case hearing, which is like a trial, would be the next step after a public meeting was held earlier this year.
At a three-hour-long public meeting on June 16, at least 100 people — many donning blue and white North San Gabriel Alliance caps — gathered in the cafeteria at Florence High School to voice their objections to the Round Rock-based corporation becoming their new neighbor in the rural area of northern Williamson County.
“They’re wanting to put this chemical factory in people’s backyards,” said Maude McCormick Allen, secretary of the board of directors for the North San Gabriel Alliance, previously. “If we can’t protect this land and the river, who can? That’s why we’re fighting this so hard.”
The proposed Exfluor site at 1100 County Road 236 in Williamson County is surrounded by more than 150 “family residences, including historical farms, ranches, and homes, water recreation areas, agricultural lands, and wildlife conservation areas,” according to the alliance, previously.
The proposed location is about 32 miles southwest of Killeen.
According to the TCEQ’s notice of application and preliminary decision on Feb. 24, “the proposed facility will emit the following contaminants: hydrogen fluorides, carbon monoxide, hazardous air pollutants, nitrogen oxides and organic compounds…The executive director has made a preliminary decision to issue the permit because it meets all rules and regulations.”
THE MEETING
People may attend in-person at TCEQ headquarters in Austin, listen over the phone or watch online.
To listen telephonically, call toll-free, 562-247-8422 and enter access code 250-249-097.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.