Frank Holbrook

Frank Holbrook was known for his sense of humor and for taking care of his family and friends in times of need. He was buried on Friday at Live Oak Cemetery in Youngsport after services were held in Killeen.

 Courtesy Photo

How do we keep the memory alive of a loved one lost? By telling stories, of course.

The family and friends of Frank Alfred Holbrook — a Killeen entrepreneur and longtime defense attorney — have no shortage of tales to tell about a man who created a lasting legacy.

