TEMPLE — The ice has melted, but problems related to this week’s storm continue to hinder local businesses.
The Central Texas Housing Consortium continues to have ice storm-related troubles in its office and at some of its apartment communities. The Housing Consortium owns and operates apartment complexes in Temple and Belton.
“Our internet is still down, and we don’t have phones either,” said Barbara Bozon, executive director. “One of our complexes, Jonathan Moore Apartments, is still without power.”
“We opened up Rose Hall today and served pizza so the residents could come warm up, charge their devices, get ice and hang out for a while,” Bozon said.
“Some families are going to be at the Salvation Army tonight — they had some spaces available.”
Power remained out Saturday morning at H-E-B, 1314 W. Adams Ave., and at several surrounding businesses.
JD McBride of Fire Base Brewing said his downtown business has been without internet service since before he opened Thursday.
“It went out during the ice storm,” he said. “We used the internet to run our point of sale machine. We’ve been having to tally up tabs by hand.”
“We have to do things off-line and hotspot our phones where we can,” McBride said. “It’s rough because there really aren’t any options in town for Internet service.”
Emily Smith, executive director of the Temple Children’s Museum, said they have been without internet since the ice storm and haven’t received any word from Spectrum about when service will be restored.
“Luckily, we can use the museum phone as a hotspot,” Smith said. “If we didn’t have that, we wouldn’t be able to take card payments or reservations.”
“Using the museum phone is limiting normal everyday activities. I can’t print anything. I have to go home where I personally have the Internet to answer emails.”
Rosie Posival, owner of Red Moon Salon, said delayed restoration to a power outage at her business has cost local businesses thousands of dollars in revenue.
“The lost revenue covers business overhead and supplies, but it also provides for our home expenses,” she said. “Because we were unable to provide services, we lost clients who needed to seek alternatives.”
“I’m also concerned that without the state, county or city declaring a state of emergency, businesses of residents will not have access to extra funds to help with repairs or other costs incurred by the winter weather,” Posival said.
Several apartments at Villas on the Hill suffered flood damage as a result of the storm, but it wasn’t immediately clear if pipes had burst or if the water leaked into apartments from the room.
Flood restoration crews were on the scene Thursday and Friday, and at least one apartment was outfitted with industrial fans and commercial dehumidifiers.
Calls to more than two dozen Temple businesses were not answered Friday afternoon, many likely still recovering from the ice storm.
Jon Wallin of Temple ISD and Karen Rudolph of Belton ISD both said they were unaware of any serious ice-related issues in their respective school districts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.