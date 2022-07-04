The parking lot at Texas Thrift in Killeen was packed on Monday morning as the store celebrated an Independence Day sale offering 50% off all items in the store.
Inside the store, hundreds of shoppers purchased used clothing, home decor and other items.
One shopper said she had been to July 4 sales at Texas Thrift before, but had never seen it this crowded.
At around 9:45 a.m., about 50 people were waiting in line to purchase their selections.
The sale continues all day Monday.
