The Texas Veterans for Medical Marijuana will be sponsoring Texas Veterans Medical Cannabis Conference 2022 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The free event is open to the public.
The purpose of the conference, according to organizers, is to educate veterans and the public on the “Texas Compassionate Use Program” where patients can be prescribed low THC cannabis as medication for certain medical conditions.
Featured speakers at the event will include: state Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado; Dr. Matthew Brimberry; Dr. Wendy Askew; and Mitch Fuller of the Texas Veterans of Foreign Wars.
The event is family friendly, organizers said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.