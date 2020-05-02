Dozens of shoppers were at the Killeen Mall on Saturday afternoon after the mall opened its doors for the first time in weeks on Friday in line with Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to reopen Texas from the coronavirus outbreak.
While not crowded and with many stores still closed, families and other shoppers were walking through the mall and buying clothes and other products.
Some shoppers wore masks, some didn’t, and most shoppers were in groups as Abbott’s stay-at-home order was allowed to expire on Thursday.
Although the mall is open, that does not mean all the stores have reopened. More than half the stores in the mall were still closed Saturday including big stores like JCPenney and Dillard’s.
Some of the open stores Saturday included: Denim Studio, Finish Line, Pandora, Paramount Jewelers, Suits America, Pro Image Sports, Rainbow , Verizon, Shoe Dept. Encore, Coffee Beanery and Kultural Vibez.
One of the open stores, Rainbow, was requiring guests to wear face masks to enter the store; and the fitting rooms in the store were closed.
Across from the mall, in a small shopping center, some other businesses were also open.
One of the businesses was Carolines, a women’s clothing store. There were no customers in the store around 3 p.m. Saturday but the store has seen good business since opening Friday.
“We made over $1,000 yesterday,” Shamaryon Durham, a cashier at the store, said.
Durham said the mall being open attracts business to Carolines and she talked about how it felt to be back at work.
“It actually feels good because me and my co-workers, we have to pay bills and some of us help provide for our families; and it’s just good to have extra money in your pocket,” Durham said.
Carolines was closed for around seven weeks, according to Durham.
Stores that were visibly closed Saturday included: Champs Sports, Zales, Visionworks, Dillard’s, Foot Locker, Journeys, Lids, American Eagle, Victoria’s Secret, Game Stop, Burlington, Bath and Body, Works, JCPenney and Pacsun
The food court in the mall is also closed.
The mall is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, according to the mall’s website.
