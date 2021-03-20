There’s been a lot of talk in the past week about a potential 60,000-square-foot new grocery store being built in north Killeen.
Those close to the project, however, are being tight lipped about the name of the possible new grocery store that would serve a part of the city that hasn’t seen a new grocery built from the ground up in decades.
Killeen Economic Development Corporation officials called it “regional grocer,” but have declined to name the business while negotiations are ongoing to get the grocery company to formally agree to a deal that would bring it to the southwest intersection of 38th Street and Rancier Avenue, where a movie theater once stood.
However, the development company that owns the land — Houston-based Lovett Commercial — did reveal some new info in recent days.
The new grocery store that could be on its way to north Killeen will not be a Walmart. At least that is what David Foor, the vice president of Lovett Commercial, said on Thursday.
Foor would not provide any further information on the potential grocer because he did not want to do anything that may jeopardize the negotiation while it is in the early stages.
The city and the developer have been in this situation before, about seven years ago.
The empty lot of land — about 30 acres — is the same area where a Walmart previously considered building a new grocery store before the deal fell through. In 2014, the city announced that Walmart was looking to buy the same plot of land to place a store in the area, but the plan did not come to fruition and a Walmart was never constructed in the north Killeen location.
However, since that time Killeen’s northside has become more of a food desert.
An aging IGA Foodliner and an old H-E-B in north Killeen both closed in 2019, citing declining sales over the years. As new grocery stores have been built in recent years in south Killeen, many north Killeen residents have traveled farther to shop at the new, better stores. But that’s also caused a hardship, especially for those who can’t drive.
The land on which the grocery store could be built formerly was the site of the Northside 10 Cinema movie theater complex, which closed in December 1999 and burned in March 2004 in what investigators determined to be arson. It was subsequently demolished.
A 60,000-square-foot store would fill the void of a major grocery store in the northern side of town, where none exist.
The Killeen EDC, which last year received more than $740,000 to bring in new business to Killeen, has been under pressure by Killeen City Council members and others to bring in a new grocery to north Killeen.
After the former H-E-B store on Gray Street closed, Councilwoman Shirley Fleming, spoke on how hard it would be for residents.
“The residents are furious, and I am very upset myself,” Fleming said. “They are all asking, ‘Where are we going to shop?’ This is going to be a great difficulty for them. There is going to be a great impact on our citizens there.”
Fleming has consistently spoken on how desperately the north side of town needs a grocery store.
John Crutchfield, the president of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, said the EDC was first to reach out and pursue this grocery store coming to Killeen.
“As a result of that contact, we showed them several sites in North Killeen including the now-closed H-E-B store in downtown. (38th Street and Rancier) was the only one in which they were interested.
“Fortunately, we have a good relationship with the developer who owns the site and have been able to get the anchor and developer together,” Crutchfield said.
Bobby Hoxworth, the vice president of the EDC, when speaking at the Tuesday council workshop meeting, had this to say about the potential grocery store.
“We made the introduction to the developer, and the grocer and the developer have been in negotiations since that time,” Hoxworth said. “Given our history of successful projects with this developer, we are optimistic about of that project and the store.”
The developer, Lovett Commercial, also has a property in Bryan that has developed a Walmart Supercenter, as well as another property in Killeen that has developed the Walmart at Stan Schlueter Loop and Bunny Trail.
The vast majority of Lovett’s properties are in the Houston area.
While the potential grocery store’s name is still a mystery, its size of 60,000 would make it much larger than the Aldi grocery stores in Killeen.
The H-E-B on Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen is 83,000 square feet. The Aldi on Stan Schlueter Loop is 22,000 square feet. The Walmart Neighborhood Market on Clear Creek Road is around 41,000 square feet and the Walmart on Stan Schlueter Loop and Bunny Trail is 187,000 square feet.
