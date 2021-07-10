According to general manager Dennis Zalki, the Red Lion will look very different in the near future.
The hotel at Trimmier Road and Central Texas Expressway, which transferred ownership to Oyo Hotels & Homes in late 2018, has had a troubled history with renovations, but Zalki is confident that, under his supervision, the hotel will be able to thrive.
“A lot has happened in the past, but I arrived in January of 2019 and have done my best to get the hotel off the ground,” he said.
Zalki plans to first complete renovation for the top three floors before moving on to more aesthetic elements of the hotel.
“The top three floors were never completed by the previous management, so I need to get them online before I can begin the process of cleaning up the outside,” he said.
The former Red Lion hotel has seen more than its fair share of abuse throughout its life. From falling into disrepair under Howard Johnson Hotels, to being used as a military training ground by Fort Hood, the hotel’s property, not to mention reputation, has suffered.
As Zalki points out however, this is not the first time that the hotel management has promised to restore the building.
According to Zalki, the formerly vacant hotel was purchased by brothers Kulwant Singh and Deepak Verma in 2017, who undertook reconstruction in partnership with Red Lion Hotels.
However, Zalki continued, the brothers allegedly had a falling out over “mismanagement” in 2018 and one of the brothers either left the business or was asked to leave.
Expansion and restoration plans, therefore, have been put aside until the hotel can get back on its feet, Zalki explained. The manager has been at the hotel for two years now, and he feels that he has been set back every step of the way.
“We had planned to renovate the top three floors, but then COVID-19 happened, and the freeze. It put us back a long way,” Zalki said.
Currently, floors 4, 5, 6 are unavailable for use. However, Zalki said, both the small banquet halls and the large ballroom are now available for use.
Zalki had visited the hotel when the brothers still managed it together, but he says that when the partnership dissolved, he was asked to return and help manage the hotel with support from Oyo Hotels and another owner based in New York. Zalki declined to say whether the New York owner was one of the brothers.
Complicating the issue of ownership, the property is owned by “803 ECT Expressway Owner, LLC,” and is managed by C T Corporation System, a Dallas based corporate compliance firm, according to the Bell County Appraisal District website.
It is unknown at this time what exactly the partnership is between the two listed managing agents, Oyo Hotels, and whether there is an unlisted owner of the LLC.
