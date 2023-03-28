CTC

Central Texas College culinary arts student Lan Griffin adds seasoned oats as she prepares to baste the honey oat rolls with a butter and honey sauce during the last Patio Café Cuisine Nights dinner.

 Courtesy Photo | CTC

The Central Texas College Hospitality Programs department announced this week’s Patio Café Cuisine Nights dinner series offers a Rocky Mountain menu stemming from the native tribes of Canada to central New Mexico. Dinner will be served from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday in the CTC Student Center.

The public is invited. Reservations for the Patio Café dinner are required and can be made by calling the CTC Hospitality department at 254-526-1515.

