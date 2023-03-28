The Central Texas College Hospitality Programs department announced this week’s Patio Café Cuisine Nights dinner series offers a Rocky Mountain menu stemming from the native tribes of Canada to central New Mexico. Dinner will be served from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday in the CTC Student Center.
The public is invited. Reservations for the Patio Café dinner are required and can be made by calling the CTC Hospitality department at 254-526-1515.
Friday’s menu opens with a soup, salad and appetizer. The soup is Rocky Mountain potato soup ($7 for a bowl or $3.50 for a cup with an entrée) - a rich and creamy soup garnished with bacon bits, green onions and cheddar cheese. The appetizer is smoked salmon bites ($7.50) - Navajo-fried bread slices topped with creamy herb Boursin cheese and hickory-smoked Alaskan sockeye. The featured salad is spinach strawberry salad ($11) - a mix of fresh baby spinach, strawberries, red onions, pickled jicama, feta cheese and toasted pecans topped with grilled chicken and served with a tangy poppy seed vinaigrette.
The entrees are sous vide pork chops ($18) - succulent pork chops cooked sous vide in a chili-garlic brine and topped with cilantro chimichurri; Rocky Mountain rotisserie chicken ($17.50) - rotisserie chicken leg-quarter basted with a fresh herb butter; and pepita-crusted trout ($19.50) - pan-seared trout fillet encrusted with a mixture of spices and crushed pepitas.
Each entrée is served with a choice of two side dishes. The choices are baked beans - sweet and savory beans stewed with pork slices and caramelized onions; cheesy potato skins - twice-baked potatoes topped with sour cream, cheddar cheese and crumbled bacon; crispy garlic broccoli - tender broccoli tossed with garlic chips and livened with lemon juice; and grilled butternut squash - bright wedges of charred butternut squash brushed with a sweet and spicy glaze. Each side dish is also served a la carte for $3.50 each.
End the meal with a dessert of either lemon blueberry cake ($5.50) - a moist cake flavored with fresh blueberries and lemon then frosted with a zesty lemon buttercream or rocky road brownies ($6.50) - a fudge brownie baked with pecans, chocolate chips and marshmallows topped with a creamy vanilla bean ice cream.
