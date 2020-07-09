Two new eateries and another new business will be coming to Killeen in the near future, according to the city’s weekly permit reports.
Both Burger King and Church’s Chicken will be opening new locations on Fort Hood Street, in the Wendland Plaza Shopping Center.
Burger King, valued at $775,000, will be built at 1029 S. Fort Hood St.
Church’s Chicken, valued at $575,000, will be located at 1025 S. Fort Hood St.
Another business, The Chill Zone smoke, shop will also be opening up in the city soon. Chill Zone will be located at 1603 Florence Road and is valued at $47,000.
Other Permits
The city issued 247 permits last week, according to the city’s weekly permit report.
There were 26 new permits issued for the construction of new single-family residences. Contractor Saratoga Homes will build nine of the new homes; D.R. Horton will build six of the new houses; both J. Clark Homes and Carothers Homes will build three of the new houses; A&G Homes will build two new homes; and Purser Homes, Stylecraft Builders and Jubilee Homes will each build one new house.
The new homes were given a valuation of $0 in accordance with Texas House Bill 852, which states that cities can no longer ask for or report project values for residential construction permits when determining permit values.
Per the bill, a city “may not require the disclosure of information related to the value of or cost of constructing or improving a residential dwelling as a condition of obtaining a building permit except as required by the Federal Emergency Management Agency for participation in the National Flood Insurance Program.”
Harker Heights
Permit officials issued 31 permits last week in Harker Heights worth a total value of $138,803.
None of the issued permits were for the construction of new single-family residences.
The city has issued permits worth a total value of $25.48 million so far this year.
Copperas Cove
Building officials in Copperas Cove issued 45 permits last week.
None of the issued permits were for the construction of new single-family residences.
Nolanville
Seven permits were issued for new construction last week.
All of the issued permits were for the construction of single-family residences. Four of the new houses will be built by contractor Tippit Homes, while DB Fuller Homes, Alethium Star Homes and Glynn Alan Homes will each build one new house.
Belton
City permit officials issued two new permits last week, according to the weekly permit report.
Neither of the permits issued were for the construction of new single-family residences.
