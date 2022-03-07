A final version of a draft ordinance regarding traffic impact analysis surveys was heard at a stakeholders meeting Monday between city staff and members of the local homebuilding and construction community before it is presented to the City Council on March 15.
The ordinance lays out the scope and requirements for developers to conduct traffic impact analyses and describes the process of evaluating and providing contributions to ease developers’ impact on traffic generation as a result of new development.
Traffic impact analyses are lengthy — and costly — surveys of an area surrounding a development that describe current traffic flow and attempt to predict the impact that a development may have on existing traffic, with and without improvements to the local right-of-way.
According to developers, these surveys can cost upwards of $12,000, making them expensive investments.
However, as talks have proceeded, developers have scored several wins, while the city has remained firm on other points.
Since starting the stakeholder meetings, the city has agreed to reduce the scope of traffic impact analyses from 10 years to five years, and to only require an analysis once a project’s final plat is submitted. Additionally, developers will only be responsible for traffic at a maximum of half a mile from the development boundaries that use street infrastructure.
Meanwhile, staff has remained firm on developers’ obligation to provide partial or complete funding for street improvement projects, such as the installation of a street signal, to offset the impact of additional traffic.
The city has also included a clause that would require developers to utilize a transportation demand model, should the city ever adopt one.
The draft ordinance lays out several exemptions in which developers would not be required to submit a traffic impact analysis, including when the development is a special parking district, includes a development outside the city limits and within the ETJ, and when a development is adjacent to a known required improvement.
The ordinance also provides a means for developers to appeal road conditions that may incur a higher cost than they believe is correct. As currently written, the city manager would be responsible for hearing appeal requests, while developers would be required to submit a road use survey. Discussion at Monday’s meeting included whether or not the city manager is the correct avenue for appeals, with no clear answer.
Finally, Scott Whitis asked if there was language within the ordinance that allows developers to modify the submitted traffic impact analysis.
“I can see where, if we wanted to update a TIA to where it no longer warranted a signalization, and you guys wanted it, that could be a problem,” he said.
Assistant Manager Danielle Singh replied that if the city did not allow developers to do so, then they “could sue us.”
City staff agreed to include language allowing developers to modify their proposal, should traffic conditions change.
The last sticking point for the ordinance was the issue of contributions; Travis Whitis asked that contributions held for street improvements as a result of a traffic impact analysis that are ultimately returned be adjusted for inflation.
President of the local homebuilders association, Joshua Welch, said that the process has been productive.
“This has been a good process,” Welch said. “We’ve been able to have a good dialogue back and forth and get some things ironed out before they can become a problem.”
The ordinance’s next stop is the City Council, during its March 15 workshop.
