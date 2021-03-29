The Tilted Kilt restaurant in Killeen is planning to open again for the first time in over a year this summer.
The brand manager for the Tilted Kilt Franchise Group, Amer Hammoud, said the restaurant could open between June and July after being closed since March 2020.
He said the reason for the closure in the first place was mostly due to their concern for the health and safety of customers and employees. Second, the inability for the restaurant to have customers sitting at the bar and accommodating large events that keep the business going, and finally, the cost of opening and closing the restaurant is too expensive, he said.
He added that if they remained open they would be significantly in the hole similar to restaurants and bars like them that are down 15% to 20%.
The restaurant, when it opens, will open at 100% capacity and it is unknown at this time whether masks will be required.
There will be around 80 or 90 jobs available once there is a reopening and those interested can apply in three ways.
The first is to apply online at tiltedkilt.com/killeen. Second, applicants can email marketing142@tiltedkilt.com. Finally, people will be able to go to the restaurant in person and apply once it is open, according to Hammoud.
Hammoud also said that about one third of the Tilted Kilt restaurants nationwide have reopened and at least three of the five restaurants in Texas are still closed.
There are over 50 nationwide Tilted Kilt locations, according to Hammoud.
Prior to the reopening of the restaurant, the location will be remodeled to include an expansion of the outdoor patio.
