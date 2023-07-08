Title Boxing Club in Killeen hosted a summer block party event on Saturday.
The block party was a way for different local businesses to come together and help the community with free activities and food, organizers said.
“Our block party here is pretty much to bring more exposure to local businesses,” Joane Sutton, general manager of Title Boxing Club, informed the Herald.
“We also just want to give to our community because the stuff here is free and they’re giving raffle giveaways and stuff like that.”
There was also a DJ who attended by the name of DJ Kool Rod, along with bouncy castles for the kids to play on.
DJ Kool Rod is originally from Baltimore but now resides in Texas. He usually mixes hip-hop and R&B to create a lively atmosphere during the events he attends.
The event had over 10 different vendors excited to see the attendees and promote their local businesses.
Some of the vendors included, CTX Drip Bar, Noir BiJoux custom creations, CBD Pros and The Body Lab, a massage therapist in Killeen.
“The Body Lab is here to improve your quality of life; we are a judgement free zone. We’re body positive and we just help you get you feeling good.” said Courtney Diamond, a licensed massage therapist.
The event ended around 3 p.m. with kids running, people eating from Shawn’s Pit Stop BBQ and lots of laughing.
“We’re family oriented. We’re not just here for boxing, but we are also here for the community,” Sutton said.
