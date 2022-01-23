In the chambers of Killeen City Hall, few phrases are more easily prone to disrupt conversation than “street impact fee.”
And though that wasn’t quite the proposal at a City Council workshop Tuesday, the introduction of a “traffic impact analysis” still managed to raise a few eyebrows.
Traffic impact analyses require developers to conduct for surveys of nearby traffic and its associated infrastructure in order to assess the impact of a development on local transportation. Doing so would, in theory, determine whether or not street lights, signage or additional street and sidewalk improvements are necessary for the development; the cost of which would come out of developer’s pockets.
Additionally, “TIAs” could potentially reveal whether or not a development would cause traffic jams or other hazardous conditions, not dissimilar to what has been reported on Alamocitos Creek Drive, which sits between Bunny Trail and Mohawk Drive near both Haynes Elementary School and Roy J. Smith Drive in south-west Killeen.
“A TIA allows the city to better manage their transportation infrastructure by requiring developers to participate in needed improvements to the infrastructure as a result of the proposed developments, redevelopment, or land rezoning,” City Manager Kent Cagle said in an associated staff report.
There are some exemptions to the rule, however. According to the same staff report, surveys would only be required when a development is expected to generate traffic “in excess of 2,000 daily trips or 100 peak hour trips.” This means that any development which would see more than 4,000 vehicles enter and or exiting the division would be required to complete the survey.
If the proposal is passed, developers will be required to meet with the city engineer to discuss the scope of analysis, including several scenarios for analysis, such as existing traffic conditions, opening year conditions (both with and without development), as well as a 10-year prospective that shows the condition of the area with and without the development.
What’s required
Requirements for the traffic impact analysis include an existing condition survey describing traffic, the local street system, and both realized and unrealized traffic capacity of the area.
The analysis would also require developers to produce a capacity analysis for the first 10 years of the development’s lifespan for “key intersections,” as well as a “mitigation plan” to identify any transportation improvements needed to maintain Level of Service rating of D or better, according to the ordinance. A rating of D indicates high traffic density but stable flow with a volume to capacity ratio of 81% to 90%, while a grade of A requires a ratio of less than 61% and is typically indicative of nearly complete free flow.
A grade of F indicates forced traffic flow and traffic breakdown conditions.
Fourth time’s the charm?
Homebuilders Joshua Welch and Gary “Bubba” Purser, along with other members of the local homebuilding and engineering community, asked the City Council to hold “stakeholder meetings” with the homebuilding community to hash out additional details regarding the ordinance.
“Kind of like what we’re doing with some of the other ordinances, we’d like the opportunity to discuss this and go through this with staff, and getting people together in a room who are probably smarter than I am, and that have more expertise, I think would be a good idea,” Welch said.
Purser maintained that the ordinance would ultimately result in longer home development times and expenses that would inevitably be passed onto first-time home buyers.
“There’s lots of things here that this is going to affect,” he said. “The young lady earlier made a good point when she talked about Heritage Oaks, one of your premier subdivisions. With the TIA in place, that possibly wouldn’t even be built at this point, with Chapperall being what you might call a substandard road.”
Of course, Purser is no stranger to the topic; in 2018, he sat on a committee to evaluate the establishment of a street impact fee — a similar issue that would end its life stalled on the floor of the City Council chambers.
Since 2010, the city of Killeen has explored the gammut of street, utility, and traffic impact fees and ordinances, the discussion of which has given rise to a sense of tension between the city and local developers, who feel they are being unfairly restricted from developing property.
No action has yet been taken on the item, though the city will discuss the topic this coming Monday, during its stakeholder meeting with the local homebuilders association.
The joint City Council and Planning and Zoning Commission workshop is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday at the Utility Collections Building, and will be open to the public.
