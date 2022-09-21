Exterior construction on the upcoming Tropical Smoothie Cafe behind the Raising Cane’s in Killeen appears to be mostly completed, showcasing a fresh new building for what will be the company’s newest location in Wendy Plaza, 1103 S. Fort Hood Street.
The nearest Tropical Smoothie Cafe is in Harker Heights, at 300 E. Central Texas Expressway Suite 400, and is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.
