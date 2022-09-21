Tropical smoothie cafe

The Tropical Smoothie Cafe in Killeen is one step closer to completion, as construction on the new location's exterior appears to have completed. Once finished, the location will open at 1103 S. Fort Hood Street in Wendy Plaza behind the Raising Canes.

 Jack Dowling | Herald

Exterior construction on the upcoming Tropical Smoothie Cafe behind the Raising Cane’s in Killeen appears to be mostly completed, showcasing a fresh new building for what will be the company’s newest location in Wendy Plaza, 1103 S. Fort Hood Street.

The nearest Tropical Smoothie Cafe is in Harker Heights, at 300 E. Central Texas Expressway Suite 400, and is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.

jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

