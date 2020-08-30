HARKER HEIGHTS — The cable and internet provider Spectrum has moved its store location from downtown Killeen to the Market Heights shopping center to serve its customers better.
The new location opened its doors on Friday at 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, Suite 645, in Harker Heights.
The new store is open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.
The new Spectrum location is a suite of advanced communications services offered by Charter Communications, Inc. Along with sampling and ordering Spectrum services, customers can complete various transactions at the new store location, including account payments and upgrading or exchanging equipment.
Charter Communications spokesperson Brian Anderson, senior director of regional communications Texas, said, the “move is simply part of our ongoing effort to optimize our store experience for customers with larger, more modern facilities.”
The new location is designed to give consumers in Harker Heights and Killeen a convenient option for adding or managing their Spectrum services.
“Our Spectrum stores team is here to help our local customers who need support in getting and staying connected during these uncertain times,” said Pattie Eliason, senior vice president for Spectrum Stores & Retail in the company’s press release. “Staff are working to make our new store in Harker Heights a safe, convenient environment to add or manage services, shop for devices and accessories or make payments, while ensuring we adhere to current local and state health and safety guidelines.”
Gina Pence, Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, said she was looking forward to the relocation of the store.
“The Harker Heights Chamber has a long-standing relationship with Spectrum Reach TV/Digital Sales,” she said. “Spectrum has always been a good community partner supporting our local businesses.”
Pence is confident that the new store location is more convenient for new and exciting customers.
“The new location … is more centrally located and easy access from I-14,” she said. “I believe the relocation stemmed from the great relationship that our city and chamber have with Spectrum.”
She also believes that the new store in the Market Heights area will positively affect surrounding businesses.
“This relocation will impact our local businesses and drive more traffic to the Market Heights area,” Pence said. “I know the local stores and restaurants will be thrilled to serve their employees daily.”
