A Nashville-based lawn mowing app, GreenPal, is now operating in the Killeen area helping to connect people who need their lawns mowed with people willing to do the job.
GreenPal launched in the year 2015, serving over 48 states and 250 major markets. Last week, it expanded to the Killeen area, according to the company.
“It’s all about convenience and reliability, no more scouring the internet for reliable services or waiting around for quotes,” Gene Caballero, co-founder of GreenPal, told the Herald. “It’s all about making lawn care as hassle-free as possible.”
Homeowners will need to download the app, then list their lawn with a service date and the lawn care needs.
After listing the requirements for the care, vendors will bid on the property, and from there customers can choose who they want to work with based on vendor’s ratings, reviews and prices.
GreenPal has over 45,000 landscaping professionals to choose from nationwide, according to the company.
“It’s free to try out and get pricing with no obligation, and homeowners do not pay until after the work has been completed and they are happy with the service,” Caballero said.
With the app launching in the Killeen area last week there are already 500 Killeen users with accounts and over 75 local Killeen landscaping companies signed up, according to the company.
The GreenPal app is free to download. For more information, visit the GreenPal website at your.greenpal.com.
