lawnapp.jpg

The GreenPal app is expanding itself into Killeen, it is an Uber like app for lawn care.

A Nashville-based lawn mowing app, GreenPal, is now operating in the Killeen area helping to connect people who need their lawns mowed with people willing to do the job.

GreenPal launched in the year 2015, serving over 48 states and 250 major markets. Last week, it expanded to the Killeen area, according to the company.

