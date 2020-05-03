While some stores and restaurants were allowed to reopen in a limited capacity Friday, staggeringly high unemployment data may not reflect the full impact of COVID-19 on the local economy, officials said.
Studies show the number of individuals applying for unemployment is higher in the Killeen area than the national average, but the applications haven’t slowed down since the start of the crisis, according to James Bernsen, deputy director of communications at the Texas Workforce Commission.
More than 254,000 people filed for first-time unemployment benefits in Texas last week, according to the Department of Labor. And measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus combined with the worst oil bust in history have left nearly 2 million Texans jobless, the Houston Chronicle reported.
Since March when business shutdowns began to prevent exposure to COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, 1.9 million Texans have filed applications for benefits, according to the Texas Workforce Commission, which administers unemployment benefits. That’s more than double the number of claims submitted in the state during all of 2019, the Chronicle reported on Friday
Locally, Bell County residents filed 11,002 unemployment claims during the Texas Workforce Commission’s March 18 through April 18 reporting period. Coryell County residents filed 1,748 claims for unemployment during that time.
And despite the economy beginning to open back up in Texas, many are expecting unemployment to continue to grow in the weeks ahead.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced last Thursday that unemployment claimants can refuse to accept a job under certain circumstances due to the coronavirus without sacrificing their benefits.
“As the Lone Star State begins the process of safely and strategically opening the economy, our top priority is protecting the health and safety of all Texans — especially those who are most vulnerable to COVID-19,” Abbott said in a statement.
Lots of claims
In the first 30 days of the COVID-19 crisis, the Texas Workforce Commission received the equivalent of 20 months of claims, Bernsen said.
“That’s nearly two years’ worth of claims in 30 days,” Bernsen said. “Everyone who qualifies for benefits will receive them.”
Bernsen said the Texas unemployment trust fund is not likely to run out, because of their ability to apply for interest free federal loans as needed to pay benefits — which they have already done.
The top industries to file for benefits have been restaurants, dentist offices, elementary and secondary schools and frozen specialty food manufacturing, according to the TWC data.
Under normal circumstances, people who are self-employed do not qualify for benefits, but the coronavirus aid package passed by Congress qualifies them, according to Bernsen.
“Also, anyone receiving any benefits at all qualifies for the additional $600 per week federal benefit in addition to those provided by TWC,” Bernsen said.
Individuals can apply online or by phone for unemployment, Bernsen said, but applicants are encouraged to submit their request online because the unprecedented number of calls to the telecenters makes getting in very difficult.
Applications can be submitted online at https://www.twc.texas.gov/jobseekers/unemployment-benefits-services#applyBenefits
“To give you perspective, we had about 2 million calls in one day recently,” Bernsen said. “That’s about 61 calls a second. Although we have tripled our call center staff to 1500, it is still impossible to answer all those calls and many people are experiencing delays.”
Data from the U.S. Department of Labor shows national unemployment claims passing 26 million on the last five weeks.
Local Projections
A study released last week by MoneyGeek found the Killeen-Temple metro area will see peak coronavirus-related unemployment hit about 44,500 individuals which make up about 25% of the local workforce, according to Hillary Adler, director of content marketing for Money Geek.
The Killeen-Temple area is experiencing above-average impact from the coronavirus pandemic, according to another report compiled by Volusion, studying the most impacted workforces across the United States.
The coronavirus pandemic has led to an unprecedented economic shutdown as thousands of “nonessential” businesses have closed their doors, according to the Volusion study.
Volusion researchers ranked metro areas according to the share of workers employed in the retail trade as well as leisure and hospitality industries using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Bureau of Economic Analysis, and the U.S. Census Bureau. Researchers also accounted for the total numbers of those workers, as well as the cost of living and the percent of residents below the poverty level.
Although retail has grown stagnant, restaurants and bars have increased in employment from 1970 to 2016, the study found.
“Even though the last few years have seen a modest decline in the share of workers in these two sectors overall, more than one-fifth of all U.S. workers were employed in either retail trade or leisure and hospitality in 2019,” the retail stated, “totaling over 32 million workers.”
The study found retail trade, leisure and hospitality are the sectors hit the hardest by COVID-19. With just over 23% of workers across the Killeen-Temple metropolitan area employed in these type of jobs, the study found the area to be experiencing an above average impact both in lack of work and long-standing below-average wages.
The study puts the Killeen-Temple workforce at about 2% higher for individuals working in those fields than the national average.
Killeen employs 17,600 retail workers, compared to almost 15.8 million nationwide, according to the Volusion study, and 16,200 leisure and hospitality workers, compared to almost 16.3 million nationwide.
The local cost of living in the Central Texas area was estimated at about 9% below the national average, the study concluded, with the area sharing the national average of about 13.1% of the population living below the poverty line.
The full study by Volusion covers more than 300 metropolitan areas across the United States: https://www.volusion.com/blog/cities-with-the-most-impacted-workforces-during-coronavirus/
But the published data concerning unemployment can be both incomplete and misleading, according to John Crutchfield, president of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce.
“The last official statewide number I saw was 9%,” Crutchfield said. “We know that number is low because it is based on unemployment claims still being processed.”
However, Crutchfield said the 25% of the workforce projected to seek unemployment benefits seems high because the majority of workers furloughed are in service industries, which will eventually resume — as restrictions associated with COVID-19 are relaxed.
“Locally, unemployment has really impacted retail, restaurant, healthcare and personal care providers: barbershops, beauty salons, gyms,” Crutchfield said. “The rate is headed down from wherever it was because of the gradual opening up of those businesses, with the exception of personal care providers.”
Crutchfield estimated the decline in unemployment will be slow and gradual, in accordance with the restrictions in Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest mandates, which on Friday allowed retail stores and restaurants to open up with no more than 25% occupancy.
“It is likely that some restaurants will not open at 25 percent occupancy, for example. If they do, they will not return to full employment,” Crutchfield said. “And, personal care providers are not allowed to open at all, yet.”
Another factor affecting individuals’ return to the workforce is the combination of state and federal unemployment compensation authorized in the federal coronaviruas aid package which makes it possible for many service industry workers to make substantially more money on unemployment than working whatever hours they can get, Crutchfield said.
“At least until July, when the CARES Act unemployment compensation expires,” Crutchfield said. “Many employers have expressed concern about the lack of incentive for employees to come back to work, at least until July.”
Meanwhile, the progression toward a “normal” economy depends heavily on medical indicators going forward, Crutchfield said.
“If the infection and hospitalization rate continue flat or downward, we will move to the 50% open level and personal care providers can reopen,” Crutchfield said. “Public confidence will come back quickly. We are not timid people.”
The pandemic accelerates pre-existing trends in the economy Crutchfield said.
Even as the economy opens back up, he said many service workers may see their jobs change and require different skills.
Retailers will need to build databases that allow them to connect with customers through multichannel marketing, such as website, email, social media, text, Crutchfield said, so customers can practice BOPIS — Buy Online/Pick Up In Store. Restaurants will need to continue with drive-through, curbside pickup and, in some cases, home delivery options, Crutchfield said.
