An international-themed pizzeria and taproom will soon be opening its first location in Killeen.
Traveling Pint and Pizza will be opening at 2002 Folly Drive, located next to The Cookie Plug and Subway near Clear Creek Drive in west Killeen.
“We opted to return to our ‘roots’ in Killeen, where two of our owners served in the Army at Fort Cavazos,” said Dustin Evans, a co-owner of the new location. “We have a long lineage of family service, specifically at Fort Hood, and we are proudly veteran owned and operated.”
He said he is planning to open sometime in September.
The business had a “coming soon” sign on it this week, and work was still being done inside.
The menu will consists of shareables ranging from pretzel bites with “House Beer cheese” to wings with flavors from around the world. There will also be salads, desserts, a pizza of the month, inspired from a different location internationally, and traditional and signature pizzas to enjoy.
The restaurant’s signature pizza dishes will be influenced from places ranging from Vietnam, North Africa, India, Southern Europe, Italy, America and more.
Those pizzas include names such as The Grand Tunisian (North Africa); The Chennai (India); and Galileo (Italy).
Gluten-free options will also be available, according to the restaurant.
“This is a unique restaurant designed to celebrate the rich diversity of Killeen, which is a community that is home to residents from all over the world, along with our military service members who have traveled extensively,“ Evans wrote in a news release to the Herald. “With a service-oriented experience, our goal is to satisfy those with a hunger for wanderlust or provide a place to unwind for even the weariest of travelers.”
The taproom aspect of the new restaurant will have a variety of different beers inspired from around the world, along with wines, ciders and more. Drinks will also be allowed to-go “with wither Growlers, or canned Crowlers,” according to the release.
The Traveling Pint and Pizza staff are excited to serve the area once again, this time with food and drink. Evans said they are also planning on hosting a ribbon-cutting event that will consists of live music, and more surprises to come.
