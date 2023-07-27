pizza place1-.jpg

An international-themed pizzeria and taproom will soon be opening its first location in Killeen.

Traveling Pint and Pizza will be opening at 2002 Folly Drive, located next to The Cookie Plug and Subway near Clear Creek Drive in west Killeen.

(2) comments

Heights Teacher

Pore spelers UNTIE!!

Report Add Reply
underwhelmed

The word is delicious, not "delishious."

Report Add Reply

