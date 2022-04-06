RecruitMilitary and Disabled American Veterans held a Fort Hood Area Veterans Job Fair on Wednesday afternoon at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
More than 40 employers were scheduled to be on site representing a range of industries, from construction to medical to administrative and logistics, with career opportunities from entry level to senior management, officials said.
Shortly after noon on Wednesday, about 80 to 100 job seekers were at the fair.
In addition to employment assistance, veterans had the opportunity for career counseling and resume assistance, networking with fellow veterans and military personnel and to get support with their Department of Veterans Affairs benefits and claims assistance.
