Dozens of people, young and old, gathered at 1000 S. WS Young Drive, holding candles and offering their condolences. Their only connection: They were all regular customers of the 7-Eleven at this address.
And they all come to honor a store clerk, Janet Hawks — known to many as “Ms. Janet” — who passed away earlier this week.
“She was a good person. The community loved her,” said the store’s owner Charles Williams, adding Hawks always greeted customers with a smile.
Hawks worked at 7-Eleven for about 18 years, including this store for more than two and a half years.
“She was kind of a character. She kept everybody laughing. She always had a conversation for everybody that she met,” Williams said. “She always looked out for everybody.”
The store organized a vigil Wednesday night to remember Hawks. A donation jar was set up to help the family with expenses.
“She was like a mother to some people that came to this store,” Williams said.
Fellow employee Kristen Benthin, who started working at the store in August, agreed.
“She was a very hard-working woman,” said Benthin. “Even if she was sick, she would still come into work.”
Hawks loved animals and was always willing to listen to people’s problems, and wouldn’t hold back on offering hard-nosed advice, Benthin said.
“She would tell you what most people don’t want to say,” Benthin said. “She would tell you if you were in the wrong.”
Hawk grew more sick in recent weeks, and was eventually unable to return to work, Benthin said.
Store employees said they were unable to say exactly how Hawks died.
“She was a hard woman. But under all that hardness was a lot of love,” Benthin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.