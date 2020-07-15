National nonprofit Disabled American Veterans and RecruitMilitary will host the Fort Hood Area Virtual Career Fair for Military Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. online.
This free virtual event is open to all members of the military community, past and present, as well as military spouses and dependents, according to a news release from the organizers. RecruitMilitary’s virtual events are technologically enhanced to provide personal interaction among job candidates and employers in large group, small group and one-one-one formats.
To register for the event, go to https://recruitmilitary.careereco.com/Fair/UpcomingFairs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.