CarMax’s new “reconditioning” facility in Killeen is beginning to take shape.
Workers were spotted Tuesday building the walls to what will be a part of the national dealership’s 14.95-acre property at 3504 East Central Texas Expressway. The facility is expected to bring jobs for new automotive technicians, inventory associates and some managerial roles. Construction on the facility began in March and is expected to be completed in September, a CarMax official said early this year.
During CarMax’s last fiscal year that ended Feb. 28, CarMax sold approximately 924,000 used vehicles and 706,000 wholesale vehicles nationwide at its auctions, according to an email correspondence with the national chain in April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.