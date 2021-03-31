A new Killeen restaurant, Bubba's 33, is getting closer to completion as walls have gone up at the location off Central Texas Expressway.
Bubba’s 33 serves pizza, wings, burgers and more and has nearly 30 different locations nationwide, 13 of which are in Texas, according to the Bubba’s 33 website.
The chain is owned by Texas Roadhouse.
The current closest Bubba’s 33 location is in Waco.
