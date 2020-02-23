Word-of-mouth recommendations have caused a local hourly child daycare facility to relocate for the second time in three years to accommodate the demand for affordable hourly care.
Angela Sunday-Cobb initially began running a licensed in-home day care in 2011, taking a small break in 2013. Sunday-Cobb noted drop-in hourly care rates were almost the same as paying for fulltime care she said, when she only needed help for a few hours.
“I was a single mother and I had stuff to do,” Sunday-Cobb said. “I had doctor’s appointments and wasn’t able to take my kids to some of those appointments.”
At We Play Drop Zone, parents can leave infants, toddlers, pre-kindergarten or school aged children for hourly care ranging from two to five hours, or fulltime care, according to their website.
In October of 2017, her business expanded to a building at 617 N. Eighth Street in Killeen. But just three years later, they have outgrown that location.
“First, giving honor to God who is the head of my life and everything I do, I’m very blessed to be able to cater the Killeen community and to provide a service that was well-needed in this area,” Sunday-Cobb said. “I’m mostly blessed for my parents who have been with me since I started my in-home daycare and have continued to support me up until now.”
She said she is also grateful for the support of her husband, Chef Antron Cobb and her four children, Aniyah, Isaiah, Adrianah and Harmoney.
Sunday-Cobb said she enjoys providing the service for families and watching the children in her care grow and learn.
“I’m blessed that the parents trust us and approve of my center,” Sunday-Cobb said. “I’m also blessed for the team that I have working with me now as well.”
The grand opening of their larger location at 1709 Old Farm-to-Market Road 440 will be 1 to 2 p.m. Monday. The event will be open to the public.
Sunday-Cobb also intends to open a second location in Harker Heights in March, called We Play Too, managed by her current assistant director Alexandria Hood.
“We will provide after school transportation care from Harker Heights Elementary, Skipcha Elementary, Nolanville Elementary, and Mountain View Elementary schools,” Sunday-Cobb said. “We will also have a summer camp there. Registration dates will be posted on our Facebook page and our website.”
We Drop Play Zone in Killeen currently employs five full time staff, and Sunday-Cobb is accepting applications for additional workers both at the Killeen location, for the Harker Heights location opening next month, Hood said. Applicants should have prior childcare experience and be certified in both CPR and first aid, she said.
“We grew so much over the summer we’re having to move to a larger facility,” Hood said. “Parents heard about the programs we offer, the field trips and the other activities, and we grew so much, we needed more room.”
Hood said the structure and atmosphere mimics a school environment for pre-school aged children to prepare them for their first year in school.
Multiple public reviews on the business’ Facebook page talk about the clean, organized environment, the activities available to keep children entertained, and the flexibility to get care that meets individual family needs.
