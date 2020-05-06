Killeen area restaurants are beginning to open their doors for dine-in services as of last week when Gov. Greg Abbott began reopening the state amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The restaurants can open their dining area and serve up to 25% of the maximum capacity for the restaurant, according to Abbott’s orders.
Restaurants that have opened their dining rooms in the Killeen area include:
Olive Garden, 2811 E. Central Texas Expressway, 254-699-2709
Old Chicago, 2901 E. Central Texas Expressway, 254-833-5061
Rosa’s Cafe, 1110 E. Central Texas Expressway, 254-526-6121
Texas Roadhouse, 3709 E. Central Texas Expressway, 254-699-7366
Dam Sandwiches Killeen, 616 N. Fort Hood St., 254-669-1462
Mas Fajitas, 1908 E. Central Texas Expressway, 254-699-0006
The Catch, 1200 Lowes Blvd., 254-432-4538
Henderson’s Family Restaurant, 415 E. Ave. A, 254-554-8505
Band of Brothers BBQ, 1100 Lowes Blvd., Suite 400, 254-226-3086
Pluckers Wing Bar, 3000 E. Central Texas Expressway, 254-501-9464
Applebee’s (Killeen), 2700 E. Central Texas Expressway, 254-526-9711
Applebee’s (Copperas Cove), 2525 East Business Highway 190, 254-518-3001
Palmeras Tex-Mex Con Sabor Harker Heights, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, Suite 1460, Harker Heights, 254-892-4323
Lil’ Tex Restaurant (Copperas Cove), 502 S. Main St., Copperas Cove, 254-542-6677
Any restaurants that are open for dine-in services that are not listed above can send an email to news@kdhnews.com with the name of the restaurant, the address and the phone number to be added to the list.
