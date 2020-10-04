Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra said a new study released last week — “Redeveloping Downtown Killeen” — is an important step for the city.
“This is exciting and we have some great forward thinkers in our community,” Segarra said by email on Thursday. “It not only outlines our ultimate goal but a path on how to get there. It also leverages the partnerships we have with Fort Hood, our schools and even other communities.”
The study, released Monday by the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce and the 14 Forward Foundation, cites an earlier report titled “The Rise of Innovation Districts: A New Geography of Innovation in America,” by the Brookings Institution. Such innovation districts, per the report, contain three main assets: innovation drivers, innovation cultivators and neighborhood-building amenities.
“As far as our downtown, I am glad that it targets the redevelopment of this area and includes ways to work with property owners,” Segarra said of the study. “I believe that is one of the main factors because businesses that establish themselves there need to be able to be profitable, no matter what service or product they offer, but if leases or remodeling costs are too high, then that deters businesses from opening in our downtown area. I am appreciative of the work that the Killeen Chamber has done through the 14 Forward and our EDC (Economic Development Corporation), and I think that these effort will pay off big for the City of Killeen in the near future.”
The new downtown Killeen study places the success of such a district in the context of successful economic development and revitalization efforts in downtown Killeen. The three assets, between them, name a variety of factors which drive related growth, ranging from research institutions to job training firms to coffee bars.
“Downtown Killeen is no different,” the study said. “For many reasons, it should be a natural location where innovation can thrive as it does in other communities.”
Failed attempts
The study also cites shortfalls which have taken place.
“There is a long history of failed attempts to revitalize downtown Killeen, whether due to market conditions, mismanagement, lack of funds or disinterest,” it said. “This has created an attitude of apathy towards the region — a sense that the venture is not worth the time and effort.”
With a heated Killeen City Council election looming Nov. 3, candidates and council members identify Killeen’s once-bustling downtown as an important issue for the city.
City Councilwoman Shirley Fleming, whose district includes the downtown area, takes a positive view of the study, but cites one area where she feels it falls short.
“I was on board several months with my downtown committee monthly meeting’s, trying for the redevelopment of downtown, and this is only a continuation of what our committee was all about. This is what our mission was about — I will help to continue the effort anyway I can. 14 Forward — it will take a lot of money to move this forward, hoping they are ready to create more jobs, improve the quality of life in our community,” Fleming said.
Created in 2017 and funded by private investors, 14 Forward is a five-year economic development initiative for the city of Killeen and Fort Hood. The name derives from Interstate 14 that runs from Copperas Cove to Belton.
There’s also not a whole lot of data and substance to the downtown Killeen study released last week; it’s four pages long. Fleming called it a flyer.
“One thing I don’t see on this flyer — how are they going to assist the small businesses in Killeen, and research for a grocery store in the northside of Killeen?” Fleming asked. “I can never say it enough. So talking about the benefits of an innovation, please look at my issues. 5G technology — I feel that this is a great project, moving forward, toward, all the future technology — this I do support in every way possible and I will do every thing to see that this project gets the community’s support.”
Innovation District
The downtown study was one of two studies released last Monday by the chamber. The larger, nine-page study — known as “An Innovation District in Killeen” — discusses work being done to create a university research park at Texas A&M University-Central.
Council member Debbie Nash-King sees the proposed Innovation District as “excellent opportunity.”
“The project will provide opportunities for new companies to bring in different types of jobs for the Killeen’s citizens,” Nash-King said by email. “Our young people and adults will have the choice to attended a prestigious research university which will attract more students and retain current students in our community after they graduate.
“The project will also create an environment for more amenities such as a grocery store or medical facility for the north side of Killeen. The Innovation District project will continue to move the City of Killeen into the future.”
Killeen City Council candidate Mellisa Brown notes that the chamber has been working towards these efforts for some time, but takes a more critical view of the study.
“I am disappointed that they are essentially ignoring every other asset that we have in Killeen already to push more people and more money into A&M Central Texas,” Brown said by email. “Having and innovative district around the research park would be fine, but we can’t afford to go from being reliant on Foot Hood to being reliant on a university. College towns are different for businesses because of the cycle of students.”
‘Historical flavor’
City council candidate Rick Williams said the three innovation assets on are “definitely on the right path.”
“In order to create a vibrant downtown, we have to look at developing an environment that will thrive on creativity and be attractive to the population and be a desirable location for businesses,” he said by email. “The city has made a major investment in redeveloping the downtown area and we must now move to the next phase to see that development come to fruition. A partnership between public and private entities will yield productivity.”
City council candidate Edward Skinner sees the issue more in the context of restoration, as well as revitalization.
“We need to bring back a historical flavor to old downtown Killeen,” he said by email. “I would like to see an annual ‘Pioneer Days’ which would feature a parade which would be followed with a gathering at Home and Hope park for a community social. We should work to return commerce to this area. This would include attracting major retailers to the old downtown area. Our history should be preserved and the city council should be at the forefront of doing this while at the same time enriching the area. Working together we can make ‘Old Killeen’ a tourist attraction which will benefit us commercially as well bring us new friends.”
City council candidate Nina Cobb mirrored the findings in the studies in regards to the specific types of new businesses and research facilities needed to facilitate long term growth.
“This growth will consist of business influx, jobs, new eateries, entertainment and a stronger bond with (A&M-Central Texas), (Operation Test Command) on West Fort Hood, Central Texas College and Downtown Killeen,” Cobb noted. “My first experience with an Innovation District was in Nashville, Tenn. (Germantown) while visiting my son. The area consists of wonderful living spaces with restored storefront businesses, restaurants, entertainment and a grocery store. This renovation of their downtown proved to be a success for the town but it took hard work, futuristic ideas and GREAT MARKETING. Downtown Killeen is no different. For many reasons, it could be a natural location where innovation could thrive..”
Added Cobb: “Offering incentives to new business owners or existing businesses should be offered.”
City council candidate Leo Gukeisen has indicated his willingness to work with “any organization or group that wants to make Killeen a better community and place to live.”
“Yet these groups have been talking and putting out reports for years now,” Gukeisen said by email. “Words are one thing but actions are another. The bottom line is we need solid business to come into Killeen not just ones that will make certain groups or people look good. ... The Research Center has been talked about over and over, what has it accomplished? Has it brought in jobs for our citizens or has it brought in people from outside our area to fill the positions?”
The studies are available at https://killeenchamber.com/research_publications. Paper copies can be obtained at the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, 1 Santa Fe Plaza, Killeen.
