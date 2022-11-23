Although different than years past, Black Friday still packs a savings punch for holiday shoppers in the Killeen area and nationwide.
Between Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday, an estimated 166 million people in the United States are planning to shop, according to a news release from the National Retail Federation.
“This figure is almost 8 million more people than last year and is the highest estimate since NRF began tracking this data in 2017,” the release said.
While traditional Black Friday deals of years past began in the early morning hours on Friday or even late Thanksgiving Day night, this year, many large retailers — such as Target and Walmart — had Black Friday sales for weeks before the actual big day.
Still, additional savings are in store for those diehard holiday shoppers willing to hit area stores at the crack of dawn Friday.
KILLEEN MALL
Residents planning to shop at the Killeen Mall this Black Friday will be treated to an additional present for every $150 spent that day.
Jessica Quigley, marketing director at the Killeen Mall, said guests who present their mall receipts totaling $150 to mall management will receive a free gift card while supplies last on Black Friday.
“As everyone knows, Black Friday has kind of extended out, it’s not quite what it used to be, it’s not one day anymore, but I think people are still really excited,” Quigley said. “You will always have your annual diehard Black Friday shoppers — and we’re excited, we expect it to be busy.”
Quigley said her family members remain loyal Black Friday shoppers.
“Black Friday is still a thing in my family,” she said. “We get up super early and hit everything we want to hit. It’s just a lot of fun to participate in Black Friday.”
The Killeen Mall will open on Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Store hours
The following area stores have special Black Friday hours:
