Grocery and retail stores, hospitals and food service and preparation businesses are hiring for the most jobs as the state reopens amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to Charley Ayres, the director of Workforce Solutions Central Texas, which includes the Killeen area.
Ayres said Wednesday that there are 8,848 available jobs posted in Bell County.
As of June 6, there have been 400 new job postings, according to Ayres.
Some examples: The Aldi in Killeen is looking for a full-time store associate, according to Glassdoor and the Walmart in Killeen is looking for a stocker/backroom/receiving associate, according to Glassdoor.
Unemployment has been a national, state and local concern since the coronavirus pandemic took off in March.
The most recent Bell County unemployment rate was around 11%, but Ayres said he expects the rate to go down when the new unemployment numbers become available later this month.
“A lot of employers are calling employees back in as businesses begin to reopen,” Ayres said.
The 11% unemployment rate is over double the local unemployment rates in March and February, which were around 5% and 3.75% respectively, according to Ayres.
Ayres is forecasting job growth in Bell County in the coming years.
“I do expect job growth to continue to increase. Bell County’s job growth has had a consistent growth of just under 2% over the past three years,” Ayres said. There are currently just over 165,000 open and filled jobs in Bell County, and Ayres’ believes that number will reach just over 168,000 by 2022.
In Texas, the unemployment rate in April was around 12.8%, according to the Texas Workforce Commission.
Nationally, the unemployment rate was around 13.3% in May, according to the Bureau of Labor.
