Did Killeen squander an opportunity to create jobs and inject millions of dollars into the city economy?
On Tuesday the city received notification that Camping World, a nationwide RV dealer, was no longer interested in opening an outlet at 701 E. Central Texas Expressway — where the 5-year-old Gander Mountain building has stood mostly vacant since closing down in 2017.
The prospect of opening a Camping World in Killeen — which a company representative said would bring about 50 jobs and $40 million in annual sales — was set for another round of discussion Tuesday night, the same day Camping World decided to withdraw its conditional use permit with the city to convert Gander Mountain into an RV dealership/camping equipment retail store.
“Unfortunately, after operations has tried to make this site work be being creative with the site plan, the site is just too small to hold the inventory needed to make this location a successful business location for Camping World,” according to the short email to the city last week.
The email came from Jay Moore of Oppidan, Inc., a Minnesota-based firm contracted by Camping World.
Moore made his initial pitch for Camping World to the City Council at Dec. 8 meeting.
“What they would like to do is do RV sales, RV service and they also have a retail component and so that fits really nicely in this 52,000-square foot building. They’re going to cut it up and use every aspect of that as well as the parking lot,” Moore said at the time.
In 4-2 vote that very night, the City Council shut down the proposed project in its tracks, rejecting Camping World’s request to rezone the property from B-3, or local business district, to B-4, or business district, which allows for auto sales, repair work and other uses.
Councilmembers Mellisa Brown and Steve Harris voted in favor of the rezoning, while Rick Williams, Shirley Fleming, Debbie Nash-King and Ken Wilkerson opposed it.
The council’s decision left many scratching their heads: Why would the Killeen City Council turn down a sizeable new business near the center of Killeen — a new type of business in the city that would bring in dozens of jobs and millions in sales revenue in a newer facility that’s mainly been collecting dust for the past few years?
Council members’ reasons for voting against it were vague, with some mentioning they were concerned about traffic.
The still-new building, once owned by Gander Mountain, has been used since as a seasonal Halloween costume store and, more recently, a furniture store.
However, later in December, the project, which seemed to be near dead, somehow came to life.
At its Dec. 21 meeting, the City of Killeen Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously to approve a conditional use permit that Gander Mountain had requested for the property. A conditional use permit allows a property owner to use the land in other ways that it is zoned for.
The conditional use permit, which was supported by Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra, would have been contingent on several new conditions being met. These include eight more parking spots, light shielding on the parking lot perimeter, and a requirement of the conditional-use permit expiring after 180 days of no activity on the business, and others.
The council had originally planned to revisit the issue at its Tuesday workshop, and vote on the conditional-use permit on Jan. 12.
Now that the project seems dead once again, some are asking: What went wrong? Could the project have been salvaged? Could it have been handled in another way?
There is more to the story.
CITY PLANNING
Killeen’s Director of Planning Wallis W. Meshier said by email on Thursday that city staff was first made aware of Camping World’s interest in the property in early to mid-October — nearly two months before it was first addressed to the City Council.
“The zoning requests to change the zoning from “B-3” to “B-4” were submitted on Oct. 14, 2020,” she said. “The applicant initially made contact with Mr. Jerry Millard, Senior Planner, sometime in the days preceding submittal of the initial applications.”
Over the following weeks, the proposal was reviewed by city staff.
“When contacted by Camping World, staff determined that the proposed use of the property (RV Sales) would require a zone change from “B-3” to “B-4,” Meshier said. “The site consists of two separate parcels under separate ownership, so it was determined that the zoning request would be processed as two separate items.
“Accordingly, the applicant submitted two separate zoning applications on October 14th. The requests were subsequently scheduled for review by the Planning and Zoning Commission on Nov. 16 and City Council on Dec. 8. Notices were mailed to property owners within 400 feet of the properties on November 4th regarding the scheduled public hearings.”
Meshier said that at the planning and zoning commission meeting on Nov. 16, two members of the public spoke in opposition to the requests, including a neighboring homeowner and a representative from First National Bank, which is building a new five-story bank nearby.
“Staff’s recommendation to the Commission was for approval of the requests to rezone the property from ‘B-3’ to ‘B-4,’” she said. “The Commission subsequently voted to recommend approval of each request by a vote of 4 to 3.”
Later, on Dec. 8, a representative from First National Bank again spoke at a Killeen city Council meeting in opposition to the request and suggested that the request be reconsidered via a conditional use permit. At that time, the City Council voted to disapprove the request for “B-4” by a vote of 4-2.
At the same meeting, Moore, representing Gander Mountain, said the company was trying to buy the property before Dec. 31.
“Planning staff subsequently received an application for a Conditional Use Permit for outdoor sales and service of recreational vehicles,” Meshier said. “This request was scheduled for the Planning & Zoning Commission on Dec. 21 and City Council on Jan. 12. Notices were mailed to property owners within 400 feet of the property on December 9th regarding the scheduled public hearings.
“A site plan was submitted to and reviewed by planning staff on December 16th and forwarded to the Planning & Zoning Commission for their review ahead of the Commission meeting on the 21st,” Meshier said.
Meshier said that at 3:37 p.m. on Dec. 21, city staff received an alternate site plan from Camping World’s attorney. As a result, staff was unable to review the revised site plan prior to the planning and zoning Commission meeting at 4 p.m. on the same date — a mere 23 minutes after city staff received it.
When city staff reviewed the site plan, they noticed some issues with it, in particular, some RVs that Camping World wanted to park in the existing fire lanes — the areas of a parking where fire trucks would park in case of emergency.
FIRE SAFETY
Killeen Fire Department Marshall James Chism said on Wednesday that the plan for the proposed Camping World has a fire lane which extends all around the building.
“Fire lanes are dictated by city ordinance,” Chism said, adding that this practice draws from the International Fire Code, which sets the national standard in the U.S.
Chism said that in Killeen, fire lanes need to be at least 20 feet wide, and in some cities they are larger. He said most cities and counties in Texas have their own ordinances requiring them.
“All portions of the building have to be within 150 feet of the fire lane,” Chism said, adding that this stems from the fact that free-connect fire hoses have traditionally been no more than 150 feet in length.
Killeen city code also requires a 24-foot wide maneuvering space requirement, according to information provided by Killeen Executive Director of Planning Tony McIlwain.
KFD Capt. Cory Hall said that fire lane plans are not set in stone, and that they are approved by the fire department. If there are any changes, they need to be re-submitted in a revised plan showing the proposed fire lane.
“If it meets International Fire Code standards and city ordinances, they can be considered for approval,” Hall said.
Meshier said that on Dec. 22, both planning and fire department staff reviewed the alternate site plan.
“The primary difference between the initial site plan submitted on December 16th and the alternate site plan submitted on Dec. 21 was the addition of RV parking within the fire lane, and along the western property line adjacent to the abutting single-family homes,” she said. “Staff advised Camping World of concerns regarding the proposed location of RV parking within the fire lane and immediately adjacent to the western property line. We were told at that time that “Camping World would like to work with staff and create a mutually acceptable site plan that works for all.”
But in the end, that didn’t seem to happen.
Could another agency have come to the table to help negotiate or make things go smoother?
KEDC
Despite Killeen Economic Development Corporation’s mission to bring in jobs to the city and “promote the development of commercial, industrial and manufacturing enterprises,” the Killeen EDC was largely uninvolved in discussions between Camping World and the city of Killeen.
John Crutchfield, the president of the EDC, spoke on why they were not involved.
“These are two private parties engaged in a private business negotiation,” he told the Herald last week. “We were not asked to participate in those discussions by either Camping World or the building owner. There is no role for us without an invitation. Neither party requested our participation. We don’t have a role in zoning matters unless we are asked to advocate based on economic impact. Economic impact is based on information that a willing party has to provide to us. That did not happen in this case.”
Crutchfield has spoken previously on the Killeen EDC’s desire for a company to move into the old Gander Mountain building and the challenges that come with the location.
According to Crutchfield, the asking price of the building has been far too high in the past for the market the building is in.
“The other problem with the building is it has limited parking,” he said. “It has enough for a retail facility, but for an office building, or things of that nature, the parking is a challenge.”
Segarra echoed Crutchfield, saying he did not think the EDC should have been more involved.
“No, because they did not ask for any incentive or tax abatements, this was only a zoning change request, which the Council has the ultimate authority not the EDC,” Segarra said.
In a 4-3 split decision in September, the Killeen City Council approved more than $725,000 in funding for the Killeen EDC for the fiscal year that began Oct. 1. The vote also sealed a one-year agreement that allows the Killeen EDC, on behalf of the city, to bring in new businesses and jobs to the city.
CITY COUNCIL
Councilmember Debbie Nash-King indicated she would have supported the conditional use permit.
“I did not vote against Camping World coming to Killeen, but I voted against the type of zoning from B3 to B4,” she said last week. “I was willing to vote for a conditional use permit to allow the company to operate in full capacity at that time. The city staff worked extremely hard to accommodate Camping World and they decided the property was not big enough to meet their needs.”
Segarra said that all communication on the matter was handled through the city planning department. After which, it went to planning and zoning before being put on the agenda for council discussion and then voting.
Segarra said the council’s 4-2 vote against the zoning request on Dec. 8 is not to blame for Camping World’s eventual decision not to come here.
“I think that had it been approved the first time, then later they discovered it to be too small then we would have a B4 zoning where other type of businesses could have set up,” Segarra said. “So either way, I don’t think we would have had a Camping World here.”
Councilmember Mellisa Brown said the RV dealership “would have been a good addition to the city.”
“Their corporate responsibility program gives back to the less fortunate in the community they are in,” Brown said by email on Thursday. “They would have hired 50 local employees. They are profitable even without asking the city to give them anything. The sales tax we would have received from retail and equipment installation would have been a valuable addition to our city finances. And people from Central Texas who don’t want to drive to Round Rock or north of Waco would have come to Killeen to purchase camping supplies and RVs.”
(1) comment
Love it when council members try to use thier political party to cover thier puerile attempts for an excuse as to why they are completely incompetent.
The fact that certain city council members have thier political party/organization they belong to make thier decision for them, and sharing information only within thier circle and leaving out the actual home owners and citizens is just down right disgusting.
When city council members are allowing only thier strategist and party chair members to make the call on the way they vote, is down right abuse of power.
This is why, Texas has rules on poly parties interfering in city elections and city business.
The fact that these votes are not being made by council members, and these council members are being told how to vote by outside groups and thier local political party is an outrage and a blatant disregard to the citizens of Killeen Tx.
The city manager knows this is happy and he has turned a blind eye to the violations that certain council members are engaging in, and his lackadaisical reaction to this speaks volumes to we the property owners.
Because a local political party needs to pay back a favor for big donation to thier party during the 2020 election state rep/ city council, we the tax payers will have to turn over our rights so that political party can have control of a public facility corporation. This gives that political party free reign and control over aspects that normally have we the citizens the right to vote on.
This NRP build that will be the first to use the public facility corporation, will put we the home owners on the hook for 75 years, even 10 years can be enough to ruin a long standing home owner in the city of Killeen tx.
City council members that chose to only listen to thier political party on this are not representative of the community, they are only representing thier political party.
Once again, this is why Texas has a law/rule against political parties interfereing in local elections and city business.
We as tax paying homeowners need to demand our city manager to start removing city council members that are violating the laws and rules.
We need to demand that all city council members be in attendance at city hall not via web cam when they are making votes.
We to do recalls is the city manager will not do his job and step up, or we need a new city manager.
