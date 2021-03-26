A Killeen restaurant and bar has been closed for over a year and there is no indication that it will be reopening anytime soon.
Tilted Kilt, 2900 E. Central Texas Expressway, announced that it was closing in the middle of March 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and there is no announcement on its website or Facebook page to suggest it would be reopening.
On Friday afternoon, the parking lot to the restaurant was empty and two pieces of paper were attached to the entrance letting employees know they were closing due to the coronavirus.
A request was sent to the corporate office of Tilted Kilt on Friday but no response was received by deadline.
