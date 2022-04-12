A new comedy club in Killeen, Stand Alone Comedy Lounge, will host Don “D.C.” Curry for its grand opening event April 22 and 23.
Curry is known for his role in the movie series, “Next Friday” and “Friday after Next.”
With four years’ experience running comedy clubs in the Killeen area, Darryl Walker opened a new comedy lounge recently out of the Shilo Inn Suites Hotel at 3701 South WS Young Drive.
Walker was one of five owners of Laugh It Up Comedy Lounge in the 440 Plaza. Two years later, the team shrunk to three, and opened Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge. About a year-and-a-half later, one of the business partners had to move on.
“And now I’m standing alone, that’s where the name comes from,” Walker said.
His latest comedy club had a soft opening, with BruhMan from the Martin Show on March 5 and John Henton from “Living Single” with two shows earlier this month.
“It’s going to be just like any other stand-up comedy club,” Walker said. “Right now, we’re looking at two shows a month. Some months it may be three, depending on what other events the hotel has going on there.”
Additionally, Walker helps host Case of Elegance at Shilo Inn Suites Hotel every other Sunday with a live band and a special soul food menu.
For more information on Stand Alone Comedy Lounge, visit: standalonecomedylounge.com.
Looking ahead, Stand Alone Comedy Lounge has two shows scheduled in May. Polar Bear will perform May 6 and 7, JJ Williamson is scheduled to perform May 13 and 14.
“I just want to continue to bring great entertainment to Killeen and other surrounding areas,” Walker said. “And I want to thank everyone who has supported me through the years from back in 2018 to present days. And I look forward to doing great shows as always.”
