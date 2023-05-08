Monique Renee Washington

Monique Renee Washington

A woman is barred from a Killeen furniture store for eight years after she pleaded guilty to participating in a check-cashing scheme in 2020.

Monique Renee Washington was indicted by a Bell County grand jury on March 10, 2021; however, the indictment was not public because she had not yet been arrested. Washington pleaded guilty on March 17 to a state jail felony charge of theft of property in an amount of $2,500, or more but less than $30,000.

