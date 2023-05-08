A woman is barred from a Killeen furniture store for eight years after she pleaded guilty to participating in a check-cashing scheme in 2020.
Monique Renee Washington was indicted by a Bell County grand jury on March 10, 2021; however, the indictment was not public because she had not yet been arrested. Washington pleaded guilty on March 17 to a state jail felony charge of theft of property in an amount of $2,500, or more but less than $30,000.
On Friday in the 478th Judicial District Court, Judge Wade Faulkner sentenced Washington to a term of eight years of deferred adjudication probation.
“The defendant is prohibited from entering Conn’s HomePlus during (the) period of probation,” according to Bell County court records.
Killeen police began investigating Monique Washington and her husband and co-defendant, Curtis Washington, in 2020.
“On Sept. 21, 2020, (Monique Washington) stole $4,819, worth of products from Conn’s furniture by using a check drawn from an account that she knew had insufficient funds,” according to an arrest affidavit.
Killeen police were able to obtain a subpoena for Washington’s bank account records, where detectives saw that she had opened a bank account on Sept. 18, 2020, and deposited $50 into the account. She withdrew $25 on the same day.
“(Monique Washington) then deposited one cent in order to have $25.01 in the account,” police said. “I believe this was done to avoid creating a ‘red flag’ on the account. No other deposits at any future date were made into the account.”
Police said that on Sept. 21, 2020, video footage shows Monique Washington entering the Conn’s store and purchasing products worth $4,819, including a washing machine, a dryer and two 70-inch “Smart” TVs, by writing a check from the account that had $25.01 as a balance.
Police said the items were delivered to her residence on Oct. 2, 2020.
“The suspect’s account was closed by (the bank) for insufficient funds and no payment was delivered to Conn’s,” according to the affidavit.
Curtis Reuben Washington pleaded guilty to the same state jail felony charge on Jan. 9. A sentencing hearing is set in his case on June 5.
According to the same affidavit, police said that he entered Conn’s on Sept. 21, 2020, five hours prior to Monique Washington.
Using a different bank account at the same bank, “he purchased $4,254 worth of appliances ... and had the products shipped to (an address) on Lake Inks Avenue in Killeen,” according to the affidavit. “Grand jury subpoenas on Curtis’s account revealed similar patterns of behavior: opening an account a short time before large check-based purchases, minimal deposit history and high value items purchased without sufficient funds.”
Curtis Washington was sentenced in 2019 to three years in prison, with credit for time served, after a string of hot-check car thefts at Killeen car dealerships in 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.