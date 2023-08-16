The frame of a new clinic is now keeping watch over Harker Heights as construction continues on the new facility overlooking Interstate 14 and other parts of the city.

Lone Star Circle of Care’s pediatric and behavioral-health clinics are scheduled to open in March 2024, officials said.

construction-2.jpg

Construction continued this week at Lone Star Circle of Care’s pediatric and behavioral-health clinics in Harker Heights.
Lone Star Circle of Care.jpg

An architect's rendering shows where Lone Star Circle of Care’s pediatric and behavioral-health clinics in Harker Heights are scheduled to open in March 2024 at Cheetah Trail and Caribou Trail.
