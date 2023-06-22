There’s a new “Coming Soon” sign at the construction site of a five-story car dealership in Killeen.
The Hyundai facility is being built in the spot where Texas Land & Cattle, a steak restaurant, used to be at 3221 E. Central Texas Expressway.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
There’s a new “Coming Soon” sign at the construction site of a five-story car dealership in Killeen.
The Hyundai facility is being built in the spot where Texas Land & Cattle, a steak restaurant, used to be at 3221 E. Central Texas Expressway.
The owner, Keating Auto Group, decided to tear down the closed restaurant and create more space for selling cars, which is allowing the company to build the towering car dealership overlooking Interstate 14. Estimated to be close to 300,000 square feet, it may be the biggest car dealership building in Killeen once complete.
Previously, the owner said the new facility would include a five-story parking garage with spaces that will create parking for more than 400 new Hyundais.
According to an artist’s rendering of the building. it will also have glass display areas on the top stories that will show cars for sale, visible to the thousands of motorists who commute every day on nearby I-14.
The company expects the project to be complete by March 2024,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.