Hyundai dealership

Construction work continues this week on a new Hyundai dealership in Killeen at 3221 E. Central Texas Expressway.

 Walter Lanier | Herald

There’s a new “Coming Soon” sign at the construction site of a five-story car dealership in Killeen.

The Hyundai facility is being built in the spot where Texas Land & Cattle, a steak restaurant, used to be at 3221 E. Central Texas Expressway.

Car Dealership.jpg

The rendering of the new Hyundai parking garage in Killeen.
