A crowded field of candidates have their eyes set on one Senate seat in Texas. In the March 3 primary, 17 candidates, including incumbent John Cornyn, will be on the ballot. The list of candidates includes five Republicans and 12 Democrats.
The list of candidates, according to the Texas Secretary of State are:
Republican candidates
- John Cornyn (incumbent)
- Virgil Bierschwale
- John Anthony Castro
- Dwayne Stovall
- Mark Yancey
Democrat candidates
- Chris Bell
- Michael Cooper
- Amanda K. Edwards
- Jack Daniel Foster Jr.
- Annie Garcia
- Victor Hugo Harris
- Mary “MJ” Hegar
- Sema Hernandez
- D.R. Hunter
- Adrian Ocegueda
- Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez
- Royce West
In a Feb. 12 article, the Texas Tribune listed the top five Democrat frontrunners by money raised in 2019.
Hegar led the pack with $3.2 million raised in 2019. She was followed by West with $956,594 raised; Edwards with $807,479 raised; Ramirez with $807,023 raised; and Bell with $318,983 raised.
The Tribune article did not list the Republican frontrunners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.