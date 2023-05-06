Late Saturday, it appeared that Harker Heights voters narrowly opposed a referendum to uphold the City Council’s repeal of a voter-approved marijuana decriminalization ordinance.
Nearly five hours after the polls closed Saturday, the city, which was doing a hand recount, according to city officials, released the final unofficial totals, which showed the Prop A referendum had 1,135 “no” votes and 1,134 “yes” votes.
The referendum — called Proposition A — asks voters the question:
Shall the ordinance repealing Chapter 133, “Marijuana Enforcement,” of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Harker Heights be approved?
A “yes” vote was in favor of upholding the repeal of the original Prop A. A “no” vote called for returning the original Prop A marijuana ordinance to the city’s books — although the city attorney has issued an opinion stating that the vote would not produce such an outcome.
All results are unofficial until canvassed, which will take place at 3 p.m. May 16.
