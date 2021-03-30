A local activist against no-knock police raids joined 14 other Texans to testify on Monday during a Texas House of Representatives committee hearing on two bills that, if passed into law, would prohibit the controversial police tactic statewide.
All 12 people who testified on Monday were in favor of Texas House Bill 1272. Two men, each representing Texas police associations, testified against a similar bill, Texas House Bill 492, and insisted that no-knock raids are needed by police. One man testified about both bills.
Jumeka Reed, of Killeen had three minutes to tell the 11 representatives on the House Committee on Criminal Jurisprudence about her brother, James “Scottie” Reed, who would have turned 43 years old on Thursday.
“No-knock warrants are inherently dangerous — for the officers, alleged suspects, and innocent citizens,” she said. “It will always be a problematic issue when law enforcement officers are breaking into people’s homes at night or early mornings. This unconstitutional practice must align with the law that states that no greater force shall be used than what is necessary to make an arrest.”
Reed, 40, was killed just over two years ago, on Feb. 27, 2019, during a no-knock narcotics raid on his Killeen home.
House Bill 1272
State Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Dallas, invited Jumeka Reed to speak in favor of HB 1272 during an 87th Texas Legislature committee hearing after learning about the Killeen raid.
“I’m a little nervous and anxious at the same time, but I’m ready to tell my brother’s story and how dangerous no-knocks are,” Jumeka Reed told the Herald prior to her speech. “This has been a remarkable experience because it gives me and others a chance to have a part in changing the law. We can help save people’s lives.”
Crockett, who represents House District 100 in Dallas County, authored HB 1272.
The two-page bill is not complicated: It would prevent a judge or magistrate from signing off on a no-knock warrant, effectively ending the raids, according to text of the bill.
“This bill just specifically and completely outlaws no-knock warrants,” Crockett said during the hearing. “We have people who didn’t get to see another day because of botched no-knocks. For years, no-knocks have endangered the lives of community members and law enforcement officers.”
The Fourth Amendment protects Americans against unlawful searches and seizures.
“It’s never OK to enter someone’s home, unannounced, armed with weapons, and often in the dead of night,” Crockett said.
The bill was left pending after it was heard and will be voted on at a future committee hearing.
A controversial tactic
The Reed family’s pending lawsuit alleges that Reed’s home was left riddled with bullets, all of which were fired by Killeen Police Department SWAT team members during an early-morning raid. The family says that Reed was armed but did not fire his handgun and that the location of the single bullet wound on his body proves that he had his arms raised in surrender.
“More than 20 shots were fired at James, striking him once under his right armpit,” Jumeka Reed said at the podium.
A Bell County grand jury declined to hand down any murder indictments against the KPD officers who fired their weapons during the 2019 raid. One of the officers, Anthony Custance, pleaded guilty and was sentenced in December of that year to a term of six years of deferred adjudication probation on a third-degree felony charge of tampering with evidence after he attempted to conceal that he had fired his weapon.
Because she says justice was not done in her brother’s homicide, Jumeka Reed transformed into an activist against no-knock warrants and qualified immunity. Megaphone or clipboard in hand, she has organized and given speeches at rallies and held petition-signing events in the city.
“For over two years, since my brother has been dead, I’ve been trying to get the City of Killeen to ban no-knocks,” she said. “I would like to see similar measures at the state level.”
During her speech, Jumeka Reed did not talk about just her brother; she also spoke about the two KPD officers who lost their lives less than a year apart during SWAT-related incidents.
“These no-knock raids are unsafe for police, especially since the information they get from informants often isn’t credible,” she said.
In May of 2014, Detective Charles “Chuck” Dinwiddie died two days after being shot while serving a no-knock narcotics warrant along with other officers part of KPD’s SWAT team.
KPD Officer Robert “Bobby” Hornsby was shot and killed in July 2013 by an armed Fort Hood soldier after the SWAT team responded to an apartment complex in Killeen.
