The Killeen Independent School board of trustees holds the ultimate decision-making authority for a district charged with educating some 45,000 students, many of whom are military affiliated.
In two short weeks, the school board could find itself with two new voices of influence if voters show up to the polls in the upcoming May 1 election.
Four people are running for two seats on the KISD board of trustees. Lan Carter is running against incumbent board President JoAnn Purser for the Place 7 school board seat. Riakos “Rock” Adams is taking on Cullen Mills for the Place 6 seat, currently held by board member Minerva Trujillo, who is not running for reelection.
Early voting will take place from April 19-27. Mail-in ballots must be received by Election Day May 1, with votes to be canvassed May 11.
Here’s what the KISD board candidates, in alphabetical order, had to say about the issues:
1. What are your top three issues, and what do you plan to do about them, if elected?
Riakos Adams: The top issues are academic performance; student and staff health and wellness; and diversity, equity, and inclusion. I want the voices of stakeholders represented and recognized to identify areas of improvement. For academic achievement, we need to create measurable goals to close gaps in students who identify as BIPOC. With the challenges faced this school year, we need better access for employee and student programs to focus on mental health. I would recommend and support a task force or position focused on areas where we can leverage our diversity, ensure fairness in how we operate, and promote a creative climate.
Lan Carter: Three top issues that I plan to tackle if elected are: COVID safety and learning concerns, equitable discipline throughout the district, and transportation issues.
Cullen Mills: First, we must identify and fill in the learning gaps, if any, that have been created due to the pandemic. Secondly, we need to ensure the mental health and well-being of all of our staff and students throughout the district. Lastly, we have to develop innovative ways to attract, train, and retain not only our teachers but all of our staff from top to bottom. If elected, I would work directly with our administration both at the campus and the district levels to ensure we adopt solutions to advance the needs of our staff and students.
JoAnn Purser: In my opinion the top three issues are mental wellness of students and staff, wage modifications for auxiliary employees and our educators, and continued facility maintenance. Budgetary support to provide those costs and services will be key once our superintendent decides the proper way to facilitate those goals.
2. Killeen ISD completed an audit of the transportation department in 2019, but issues with the department have come to light in recent weeks. What are your thoughts about KISD’s transportation department? What do you think needs to change?
Riakos Adams: The data from the 2019 audit should have been used to drive our next steps, implemented with fidelity, and accountability measures enacted. Audits provide insight over organizational structures and policies and make recommendations to mitigate future risks. Based on what has been made public, there has been a lack of transparency and accountability. This correlates to the culture promoted from the top. Leaders should hold themselves accountable and not blame staff who have no power or are afraid to speak up. We must shift the pervasive culture within the District that punishes staff and does not hold leadership accountable.
Lan Carter: Having spoken to transportation workers in the past, the issue seems to point to an unprofessional working environment. I’ve heard everything from hostile working conditions, favoritism regarding bus routes, low pay, extra duties, and etc. The District spends a lot of money on audits, however a simple survey that is truly anonymous would yield the results we need to help solve the issues facing the Transportation Department. If administrators are perpetrating a hostile work environment, then they need to be removed from their positions. No employee should face retaliation for speaking up, which is why an anonymous survey is needed.
Cullen Mills: Our transportation department, along with all of our support staff, play a vital role in the daily operations of a typical school day. Their efforts are often unnoticed and under appreciated. The first thing we need to do is acknowledge their hard work and recognize the important role they play in our district. Secondly, we need to make sure any concerns raised by our transportation staff are heard and that their concerns are addressed in a meaningful manner.
JoAnn Purser: I think it is unfortunate that competition for drivers is a never ending battle. I absolutely have great admiration of our drivers doing their job and supporting our students and parents almost acting as surrogate counselors in some cases. I believe that constant route changes must be done to curtail our fast growing community to operate at maximum efficiency
3. Would you be in favor or against supporting a switch to single-member districts? Why or why not?
Riakos Adams: 3. There are many benefits to implementing single-member districts in our community. We lack parent and community engagement and having a direct representative geographically in your area helps provide a safe and more inclusive environment for stakeholders to either get involved and run for office or voice their concerns. I support any measure and initiative if it advocates for more community members getting involved. We have to get back to utilizing the village today to make a brighter future for tomorrow.
Lan Carter: I am in favor of switching to single-member districts because it will usher in the change we need to see on the Board. As it stands now, the same Board Members get re-elected and many are not representative of most of KISD. It is evident in how they act towards the community, evident how they vote, and what they say to the press. The current Board Members have forgotten that they are elected officials who work for the community. Switching to single-member districts will be a reminder of who they answer to and what they should be voting for.
Cullen Mills: The need or desire to move to SMD rests in the most recent census data, which will not be available until this July. Until I see that data, I cannot firmly commit one way or the other. With that being said, I do have concerns if we move to SMD. At present, anyone who lives within the district has a voice for all seven board members. With SMD comes the dissolution of that voting power, which would then be concentrated into fewer votes. Additionally, the fact that we are a rapidly growing and transient community leads to complexities in remaining compliant with the legal requirements attached to SMD.
JoAnn Purser: I believe the census results must be studied and once the data is reviewed and reported to the board a decision then can be made. To say yes or no now without the data studied would be premature. I am in support of the data being reviewed.
4. If elected, how will you stay connected to the concerns of your constituents?
Riakos Adams: 4. I am active in many organizations and nonprofits throughout the community and would remain active in those programs. In addition, I host weekly conversations with constituents and would maintain those opportunities to update and solicit community voices to ensure everyone is seen, valued, and heard especially as the school board makes decisions that directly impact every household, whether related to budget, academics, policy, etc. If elected, I see it as a personal duty to keep the lines of communication open and be a listening ear and a voice for the people on the board.
Lan Carter: I will stay connected to my constituents via social media, email, and telephone. Since campaigning, I’ve used the Lan Carter for Killeen ISD Facebook page to share my opinion and concerns. I will keep this page up to hear your concerns and comments. I will also continue to host virtual meetings here as well. Please communicate with me, let’s keep each other updated.
Cullen Mills: The only way to effectively represent our district is to openly communicate with all of our stakeholders. Not only will I be open and transparent by providing my contact information to the public but I will be responsive to any party that reaches out to me. I will also actively engage with our community by continuing to meet with various organizations, advocacy groups, or anyone else willing to meet in addition to constantly communicating with our teachers, support staff, administration, parents, and students.
JoAnn Purser: I feel that I am currently connected. My telephone numbers are published. I am old school on Facebook and receive lots of direct messages. My business telephone number and personal email as well as district email is also available. I also currently receive mail to my home and to our district that is forwarded to me.
5. The KISD school board oversees the instruction of 40,000+ students, including some 6,000 students who currently receive special education services. During recent school board meetings and town halls, some parents have spoken out about their troubles receiving special education services for their children virtually during the pandemic. How would you address their concerns?
Riakos Adams: We must embrace the voices of all who come to share their concerns. We need to hear the good, bad, and indifferent. It is only through feedback are we able to identify the issues, implement strategies and solutions to improve, and continuously reassess to ensure programs are working for all students. We should use audits, special education forums, and parent town hall meetings to conduct a complete review of special education. It is essential we build trusting relationships and transparency to do what is right and best for students.
Lan Carter: I would schedule a Townhall Meeting to listen to the concerns and suggestions from parents and concerned community members. I’d like to hear from students and staff regarding their experience with virtual special education. I would then take this information to Craft and expect the issue to be added to a future agenda. I would push for proactive solutions, not rhetoric. Perhaps it’s time to revisit the Gibson Special Education Audit which states, “Finding: The special education Executive Director job description does not adequately reflect organizational responsibilities, nor does it contain sufficient experience requirements. HR job postings and hiring criteria.”
Cullen Mills: The pandemic has strained all of our staff and resources to the fullest extent and our Special Education department is no exception. It takes a tremendous effort to meet the individual needs of roughly 6,500 students and the move to virtual learning made this task increasingly more difficult. While service providers are meeting with students virtually, some related services are best provided face-to-face. We can address parent concerns by returning to in-person learning and allowing for direct services. When that is not an option for a family, service providers could find alternate venues/times to meet with students provided that a prior arrangement has been made.
JoAnn Purser: I am not aware of any parents not receiving services for their students. Years ago there were concerns but many remedies have been put into place to circumvent those deficiencies. There are on occasion issues that arise but that is I believe with as many moving parts there are in education in general education as well as special education issues will come up. I believe we currently have a great director doing all she can to provide the best staff and training of her staff to provide the best learning experience for our special education students.
6. During the pandemic, some KISD teachers have come forward to the board during public comment with concerns about the increased workload thanks to the inclusion of virtual learning. How would you address their concerns?
Riakos Adams: First, I have to acknowledge and recognize teachers, and staff who have been unwavering in their commitment to students and being flexible during this challenging time. You make a positive difference every day in the lives of our students - thank you! Being tasked with in-person and virtual duties is a valid concern. To teach with fidelity and support their mental health with the lack of time to get it all done are real concerns. If elected, I would have a teacher round-table to hear teachers’ concerns and solutions. I would recommend having teachers dedicated to either in-person or virtual.
Lan Carter: I thank the teachers for their hard work and sacrifice. KISD lacked foresight and should have prepared last April/May for the upcoming year. It was obvious that virtual learning would take place, staff should have been instructed to start preparing virtual lessons while they were working remotely. They should have been training on remote learning platforms such as Schoology.com from home as well. Teachers should have been given the choice if possible, to teach virtually or in person, not both. By having teachers teach, perform double duty, students have paid the price. I’d recommend that teachers get a bonus.
Cullen Mills: We were already asking a lot of our teachers and the addition of virtual learning has simply overburdened them. We have essentially asked our teachers to do two jobs, which is not only unfair but unsustainable. It is my hope that we can bring as many students as possible back into our campuses this coming year, which would allow for dedicated virtual teachers. I think this will be made possible by the current pace of vaccinations along with the recent data shared by Dr. Craft regarding the lower than expected enrollment for virtual learning for this coming school year.
JoAnn Purser: Educators have been absolutely tasked to do step up in providing above and beyond in the classroom and virtually and must be commended for just that. No one signed up for this. It was an unusual year and hopefully this will pass and a normality of in person education will return in the next school year. I believe ultimately parents will want more socialization in their child’s life and realize that if they can it is healthier mentally to do just that. If the trend is for more virtual education then standing up a full fledge virtual academy must be considered. We will know soon as parents make registration decisions for next year. With that information the board can support the program and staff if needed.
