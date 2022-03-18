Four people have applied to fill an expected vacancy for the District 2 Killeen City Council seat.
The vacancy is anticipated due to Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King’s mayoral bid in the May 7 city election; the city charter stipulates that a member of the City Council, or the mayor, is expected to step down 40 days prior to the election of the anticipated office if that position is different from that which they currently hold. Nash-King currently represents District 2, and is expected to vacate the council seat late next week.
The four applicants who applied for the council seat are:
- Riakos Adams, a military retiree and volunteer who ran for the Killeen school board in 2021.
- William Baumgartner, a disabled veteran who served in the Navy and Army. He ran for Killeen City Council last year.
- Monique Brand, a journalist who works at the Lampasas Dispatch Record, and former Herald reporter.
- Kathryn Bradley, a longtime Killeen resident who has organized voter registration drives and served as an election judge for more than a decade, as well as volunteered at the city’s homeless shelter.
The City Council plans to interview candidates March 29, according to the city.
Eventually, the council will vote to appoint the new member, who is expected to retain the council seat until the May 2023 city election.
