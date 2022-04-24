As the May 7 election draws closer, with early voting starting Monday, the Killeen mayoral race continues to heat up.
In total, four candidates have filed to run for mayor, including incumbent Mayor Debbie Nash-King and challengers Patsey Bracey, Holly Teel and James Everard.
Debbie Nash-King
Nash-King, 56, is a career counselor. She holds a master’s degree in human resources from Tarleton State University and another in social work from the University of California. She is an Army veteran and completed her tour as Fort Hood Dental Clinic’s company commander.
Nash-King has served as a member of Killeen’s City Council since 2016 when she was appointed to fill the District 2 vacancy created by then-council member Jose Segarra’s mayoral bid. Nash-King was elected in the subsequent election. She also served as mayor pro tem from 2021 to 2022.
Nash-King has pledged to fight crime, support community engagement and local business infrastructure and to uphold transparency in government.
Patsy Bracey
Patsy Bracey, 77, is a registered nurse. Bracey holds a bachelor’s of science in legal nurse consultancy. Bracey has lived in the community since 1970 and owns Bracey’s Nursing Solutions, which offers continuing education and competency and remedial training for nurses.
Bracey has served on multiple boards and committees in the city of Killeen, including as chair of the Senior Advisory Committee.
Bracey said that, as mayor, she would focus on crime, human trafficking and decriminalizing marijuana.
Holly Teel
Teel, 51, is retired. Teel holds a doctorate and is a certified dog trainer. She received a Dr. Mary E. Walker Award from the 1st Infantry Division in Fort Riley, Kansas and settled in Killeen after her spouse was stationed at Fort Hood.
Teel considers inflation, low-income housing and crime to be major issues.
She said she wants to take on crime by focusing on changing the environment in home life, school and taking ownership of one’s own behavior.
James Everard
Everard, 39, is a welder fabricator. He graduated college, but did not specify which institution or with what degree.
The top issues for Everard are accountability, crime and economic growth. Everard has described Killeen as somewhere with “big city crime in a small town.”
Everard is an active community member and an advocate for citizens rights.
Early Voting
Early voting for the May 7 elections will go from April 25-29 and May 2-3 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.
Because of a special election administered statewide, all county residents can vote in any polling location in the county.
Other elections on the ballot include six candidates for Killeen council member at-large, candidates for places 1, 2 and 3 of the Killeen Independent School District school board and 13 proposed Killeen City Charter amendments.
