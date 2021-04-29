Two seats on the Harker Heights City Council are up for election on the ballot, with two candidates vying for the Place 2 seat and four seeking the Place 5 seat.
In the Place 2 race, incumbent Michael Blomquist faces a challenge from Howard “Scot” Arey.
In Place 5, incumbent Jody Nicholas is term-limited, and four residents are seeking to take her place on the council dais.
The candidates are Vitalis Dubininkas, Sam Halabi, Jeffrey Keith Harris and Stacey L. Wilson.
Voting on Saturday will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Multi-Purpose Room of the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing.
Here are some brief biographies of the candidates, in alphabetical order, by council race, followed by a question asking each candidate what they see as their top priority, if elected, as answered in a previously published article in the Harker Heights Herald.
PLACE 2
Howard “Scot” Arey, 54, has been a Harker Heights resident for almost 10 years and is self-employed, the owner of a local solar energy company. He is a 25-year Army veteran.
Michael Blomquist, 53, currently holds Place 2 on the Harker Heights City Council and serves as the city’s mayor pro tem. He has lived in Harker Heights for the past 22 years and is a graduate gemologist. He is an associate at a Harker Heights jewelry business. He is a 22-year Army veteran.
PLACE 5
Vitalis Dubininkas, 27, has lived in Harker Heights for the past two years. He is an adjunct professor at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
Sam Halabi, 56, has been a resident of Harker Heights for 28 years and is self-employed. He is the owner of several local businesses.
Jeffrey Keith Harris, 63, is retired from the U.S. Army and has lived in Harker Heights for the past 28 years. He served 22 years in the military and also retired from the Department of Homeland Security.
Stacey Wilson, 58, is a government contractor and has been a Texas resident for the past 21 years.
QUESTION TO CANDIDATES:
If elected, what single issue would be your top priority?
Arey: A: Harker Heights includes Veterans, active duty, citizens who have never been around the military and DVs with the 100 percent property tax exemption. The budget gap we have from the exemption is the top challenge and we must have a fuller dialogue about it. Although this council has my opponent, a retired field grade officer, and a sergeant major, both of whom who receive this exemption, neither has led a dialogue to chart a path forward.
Blomquist: Veterans Tax Exemption Reimbursement costing Harker Heights $2.5 million this year in lost revenues. My top priority will be to continue working with Representative Buckley and Senator Buckingham to get legislation passed to fund this unfunded state mandate. I proudly served 22+ years in the Army and as a disabled veteran, I continue to proudly serve as your elected Councilman. Solving this issue would allow the City a new fire station and lower tax rate!
Dubininkas: My biggest priority would be giving back hard-earned freedoms to the citizens of Harker Heights, and repealing archaic ordinances. For example, I believe the city council went too far by passing and enforcing an ordinance regulating the height of grass on people’s private front & backyards. Similarly, the ordinance that will regulate people’s abilities to park vehicles on their own lawn, and dictate how much of the private property can be paved is outlandish. Lastly, I believe that we should be able to legally discharge fireworks on major holidays, as long as a burn ban is not in place.
Halabi: I have faced many hardships to get where I am and am sure many people are experiencing the same struggles that I went through. I feel like I can personally relate to their concerns.
I believe my role as a councilman will help establish the city’s direction in economic and social changes that will be occurring throughout the years.
Harris: My priority has shifted after working with State Representative Brad Buckley as he filed a bill, HB 125, to include additional communities into the 100% Disabled Veterans Homestead Exemption program. Therefore, a two-part answer: Public safety, ensuring our first responders have the training and equipment to protect our citizens and keep themselves safe. The vicious snow and ice storm left our streets and roads in dire straits and working toward prioritizing repairs to our infrastructure.
Wilson: Safety is my number one priority! I will work to ensure our community implements preventative safety measures by advocating for more sidewalks, street lights, neighborhood speed enforcement and Drug Prevention Programs, which will create more safe conditions for our school age children and adult constituents. As well as insure that our first responders have what they need to decrease violent and personal property crimes. In addition, we need more activities for our youth that are safe and diverse.
