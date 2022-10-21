Campaign finance reports for Bell County races affecting the Killeen-Harker Heights area have been released. The election is Nov. 8, with early voting beginning on Monday.
The reports include detailed information regarding direct campaign donations and expenditures, and allow residents to see more clearly where candidates may be influenced and where their donations have been used.
Bell County Commissioner Precinct 2
Robert “Bobby” Whitson (R)
Bobby Whitson, who lives near Harker Heights, has raised a total of $3,325 in political contributions. He has spent approximately $3,768.44 in political expenditures.
Notable contributions from Whitson’s Oct. 11 report include $500 from the Central Texas Republican Women Political Action Committee.
Expenditures from Whitson include $3,768.44 for advertising from Super Cheap Signs.
Stacey Wilson (D)
Stacey Wilson, a Harker Heights resident, has raised $8,116.35 in total political contributions as of Oct. 11, the latest filing. She has spent $1,476.08, according to that same report.
Wilson’s largest single donation comes from the Bell County Texas Democratic Women, a political action committee, in the way of $1,250. Randy Broussard, who regularly submits letters to the editor to the Herald’s opinion department, facilitated a $200 contribution. Additionally, Killeen City Councilwoman Nina Cobb contributed $65 to Wilson’s campaign and “MDJ Gaming, LLC” contributed $500.
Wilson’s report shows four large contributions, as well as a number of smaller expenses listed simply as “fees.” The first, a $125.57 expense, is listed as a printing expense to “print documents,” the second expense is $435.71 for out of district room and board. The third expense, at $460, is for a “solicitation” and the fourth expense is $680 for a fundraiser dinner.
Bell County Commissioner Precinct 4
Chris Bray (R)
According to Chris Bray’s campaign finance reports, he raised a total of $1,300 — all from four sources. Central Texas Republican Women and Alex Bass each gave Bray $500.
Bray also received an in-kind donation of $450.
During the reporting period, Bray spent a total of $997.54, a majority of which has gone for the printing of campaign signs.
Louie Minor (D)
Bray’s opponent in the Bell County Commissioners Precinct 4 race, reported a total of $6,945 of political contributions. Minor’s largest contribution was an individual donation in the amount of $5,000, Killeen resident Lawrence Passariello of Passariello Managment LLC., according the the reports.
He received a total of $62.65 from in-kind donations from two sources.
In terms of expenditures, Minor spent a total of $249.88 from political contributions but $18,435.02 from personal funds. Expenditures from his personal funds include miscellaneous dinners, out-of-district expenses and political contributions to other candidates.
Bell County Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Place 2
Steve Harris (R)
According to Steve Harris’ campaign finance reports, he received $3,340 of political contributions — all from four sources. His largest contribution was an individual contribution in the amount of $2,500, from Lawrence Passariello.
For expenditures, Harris spent $856.71 from political contributions and $756.34 from personal funds.
All of Harris’ expenditures have been for campaign signs and car magnets.
According to the report, Harris has $3,023.44 cash on hand.
Juan Rivera (Write-In)
Juan Rivera received a total of $3,975 of political contributions and $4,150 of in-kind donations.
Rivera received a handful of individual donations, including the largest one for $1,000 from Joann Purser.
He has also received contributions from a few area city council members, including Killeen City Councilmen Jose Segarra and Ramon Alvarez, along with Harker Heights City Councilman Sam Halabi.
According to his report, Harris spent $5,974.88 from political contributions and $2,000 from personal funds.
A majority of Rivera’s expenses have been for printing and advertising expenses.
Nicola James (D)
According to James Stafford, public information officer for Bell County, Nicola James did not submit a campaign finance report to the county.
