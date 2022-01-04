Local organizer James Everard appeared before the Killeen City Council on Tuesday to present his petition for amending a Killeen city ordinance in response to the arrest of local activist and YouTuber Kevin Duane Butler, also known as “No Question Abaudit”.
On Dec. 18, Butler was arrested and charged with violating Sec. 16-107 (Obstructing or interfering with a police officer), which he claims is a violation of his First Amendment rights.
“Some of these laws are over 30 years old and were made before any of you were elected and made before any of you were in Killeen,” Everard said in his opening statement to the council.
“The city ordinance doesn’t reflect state law and that’s a problem,” Everard said.
Butler was in attendance Tuesday and was live streaming the meeting.
“I am going to ask the council the question that I ask every police officer that I meet while I am filming: Are you familiar with the First Amendment?” Butler asked.
Butler talked about his arrest during the night of Dec. 18 where he filmed two officers questioning the passengers of a vehicle they pulled over. It was later revealed that the driver had a warrant from Oklahoma.
“On December 18, 2021, at about 12:40 a.m., Killeen Police officers conducted a traffic stop and subsequently arrested the driver for an outstanding warrant out of Lawton, OK for Discharging a Firearm into a Dwelling. Investigating Officers learned that there was a weapon inside the vehicle and were trying to determine if any other laws were being violated,” Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble said in a prior news release.
“I was accosted by Killeen police and thrown into jail for exercising my right of free speech” Butler said to the council Tuesday.
In the video, Butler says that passengers don’t have to show identification to police but due to this, the officers on the scene arrested Butler.
In the prior news rerlease, Kimble said, “While conducting their investigation, they (police officers) were approached by an individual who interjected himself into the investigation by engaging with other individuals in the vehicle, distracting the officers, and creating a safety hazard for all involved parties. The subject in question was arrested and charged violating Sec. 16-107 (Interfering with or Obstructing an Officer) of the City of Killeen Code of Ordinances.”
“I now have to take my time away from family to clean up the mistakes by the people who are sworn to protect us,” Butler said, “I encourage you to look at this ordinance because it doesn’t reflect the Constitution.”
Residents of Killeen have been divided on Butler and his filming of the police.
One resident, Bill Paquette, came to the microphone Tuesday and said that auditors, the online community Butler is a part of, only push the situations until there is a reaction.
“This is only done for money and (online) views,” Paquette said, “How many people are going to do what Butler does? I don’t want to change anything because they are only in it for the views.”
Gary Purser Jr. of Killeen-based Purser Construction came to the podium to share his views on a different topic but before beginning, Purser made some comments regarding Everard and Butler.
“We need to support our police; they made mistakes but they are not perfect and we really need to understand that,” Purser said.
Founder and president of Open Carry Texas, C.J. Grisham was also at Tuesday night’s meeting to express his concerns regarding the city ordinance that led to Butler’s arrest.
“The city ordinance that Mr. Everard brought up is unconstitutionally vague and we have an ordinance that allows police to arrest citizens for telling another citizen their rights, then there is a problem,” Grisham said.
Regarding Paquette’s prior statements, Grisham said that he couldn’t believe that a citizen would disagree.
“We have the right to film and I cannot believe that I saw a citizen come up here and say that he disagrees,” Grisham said.
In addition to Everard and Butler, Grisham, Paquette and Purser were the only speakers to address the issue before the council Tuesday.
Regarding people who disagree with him and his methods, Butler said that they only need to watch the videos.
“If you watch all of my videos, you will see my intent and anytime I open my mouth, it’s to say when someone’s rights are being violated,” Butler said to the Herald afterwards.
After viewing NoQuestionAbaudit’s YouTube video of his arrest, an attorney with the ACLU of Texas said Butler’s interaction with police seemed to be well within his First Amendment rights.
“He was at least 10 to 15 feet away, if not more, from what was happening,” ACLU attorney David Donatti said in a phone interview with the Herald Tuesday.
“There’s no question that physically he wasn’t interfering. As to whether he can speak, I think it is our position as well that that is a First Amendment right.
“He is just a citizen on a public street in the city where he lives. Whether he was speaking to the passenger or to his YouTube followers, he was speaking on a matter of public concern which is: what are people’s rights when they are confronting a police officer.”
Donatti said in an ideal world the charges against Butler would be dismissed.
“The police overstepped what appears from the video to be a plain exercise of a constitutional right and these charges should be dropped,” Donatti said.
