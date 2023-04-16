Incumbents Riakos Adams and Jessica Gonzalez have so far outraised their opponents in separate races for Killeen City Council, according to their campaign finance reports.
District 2
Appointed in March 2022 to fill the vacancy left by Debbie Nash-King when she was appointed mayor, Riakos Adams (District 2) is running for council for the first time. In his 30-day report, he listed $3,000 in contributions and $617.28 in expenditures. Adams’ largest contributor for the period from Jan. 18 to April 6 is Lawrence Passariello, a real-estate investor who owns several downtown properties, at $1,500. Adams’ $617.28 in expenditures was reported as a loan to himself.
Adams — who has raised the most money in the May 6 City Council race — is a retired Army major, having served in the Army National Guard from 1994 to 2000 before switching to active duty from 2001 to 2017 as a military policeman. He deployed in 2003 to Iraq. He has lived in Texas for almost 10 years, including more than six years in District 2.
Adams’ challenger, Joseph Solomon, has raised $2,185 and spent $1,087.55, according to his campaign-finance report for the period from Jan. 18 to April 6. His contributions include two $300 payments from Melvin Gooden of Killeen and $500 from Lester Matthews of Nolanville.
Solomon reported expenditures for advertising expenses and PayPal, CashApp and bank fees.
He is a staff member of Christian House of Prayer and executive director of The Refuge Corporation, which operates a mobile food bank. He’s also a former Copperas Cove City Council member.
Solomon served a three-year Army enlistment at Fort Hood, followed by service in the National Guard in Killeen, and Army Reserve and National Guard in Austin.
According to his ballot application, he’s lived in Texas for more than 44 years, including the last six and a half years in District 2.
District 1
Gonzalez, the District 1 incumbent, received $2,850 in contributions in the period from Feb. 2 to March 26, including $2,000 from Passariello, and $500 from Mohammad Bahrami, an Austin resident who owns the former H-E-B building on North Gray Street in downtown Killeen. Campaign treasurer Sabrina Burns of Forth Worth contributed $500.
Gonzalez reported $1,390.29 in expenditures for printing and event expenses.
Elected in May 2021, Jessica Gonzalez is a director of sales. According to her ballot application, she has lived in Texas for more than 45 years, including just over three years in her district.
Her challenger, Gabriel A. Montalvo, reported $1,258.25 in contributions, including $105 from himself, for the period between Jan. 23 and April 6. He listed the other contributions as those “that did not exceed $90.” Montalvo reported expenditures for advertising, event materials, opening a bank account opening and PayPal fees.
A Realtor, Montalvo has lived in Texas for 13 years — all of which has been in District 1, according to his application form. He also said he grew up in Killeen.
According to the Texas Ethics Commission, a candidate who has an opponent on the ballot in an election held on a uniform election date must file two pre-election reports, unless the candidate has elected modified reporting.
District 3
In District 3, campaign-finance reports had been filed neither by Patsy Bracey nor Nina Cobb, the incumbent, according to the city website, where city spokeswoman Janell Ford said the documents are posted.
Bracey is a registered nurse. She’s lived in Texas for more than 77 years, including the last 67 years in District 3.
Cobb is an outreach coordinator and nurse. Elected in May 2021, she has lived in Texas for 35 years, including the last 30 years in her district.
The District 4 election was canceled after incumbent Michael Boyd drew no opponent. Elected in June 2021 following a runoff, he is a government data collector. Boyd has lived in Texas for 35 years, according to his ballot application, including the last seven and a half years in District 4.
Early voting is scheduled for April 24 to May 2, and the municipal election is May 6. Polling places are at Killeen City Hall, 101 N. College St.; Jackson Professional Learning Center, 902 Rev. R.A. Abercrombie Drive; and Lions Club Park Senior Center, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop.
