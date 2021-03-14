On Nov. 15 of last year, the Killeen City Council welcomed Mellisa Brown, Ken Wilkerson and Rick Williams as its three newest members.
Since that time, all three have had the opportunity to be on hand for a number of issue, including the approval of a controversial housing development on Killeen’s north side, the denial of a national retailer opening a new outlet here, and one on the worst weather disasters in Texas history.
Having been in office over 100 days, the Herald reached out to all three to get a feel for how that time has been for each of them.
MELLISA BROWN
What would you say are the highlights, as well as the low points, of your first 100 days in office?
I would say that passing the revised street light ordinance and approving new lights along walking trails and in the dog park are two of the biggest highlights of my first 100 days on the City Council. Both of these items will increase public safety and make areas more usable for residents. I have also had an opportunity to see and work with Killeen citizens pulling together to be one unified community during a time of crisis. I would have liked to have made more progress in securing a grocery store for North Killeen. This will be an ongoing objective.
The newly created Killeen Public Facility Corporation — you voted against this consistently, but you were also nominated to lead it. Do you find this ironic? How will this influence the decisions you make in running it?
I don’t find this ironic at all. I would venture to say I am the council member who is the most familiar with the documents for the PFC. Now that the PFC and project (a new apartment complex in north Killeen) have been approved by the City Council, I feel like my responsibility is to make sure it is as successful as possible and also protecting the integrity of the project and the best interest of the citizens.
Camping World — you were in favor of approving this new retail outlet for the city, having voted for the necessary rezoning along with Steve Harris. Would you like to see it brought back for discussion? Do you still feel it is a missed opportunity?
I would like to see this return. I believe Camping World would have been a great addition to the city. It would have increased the property tax and sales tax base and the company wasn’t asking for any incentives. I still feel like we could have worked out a mutually agreeable set of conditions had they come back to the City Council.
Approval of Killeen Economic Development Corporation funding, $725,054 — you said if you had been on the council you would have voted in favor, with a one year plan. Do you still feel this way? Why or why not?
I had said that I would have voted in favor of a one year contract while the City revises its structure. I would not have voted in favor of providing any direct funds to the Corporation. I still feel the same way. The EDC needs full time professionals who will follow the vision of the City, not create their own. Also, the City Council members on KEDC can be outvoted on everything right now. The economic development of the City should be accountable to the citizens who are funding it.
Verdunity plan — you cast the sole vote against this new comprehensive plan for Killeen’s growth, including downtown. In light of the recent winter weather system, which will likely factor into the new plan, do you still feel this way? Could a new comprehensive plan might now have a new place for the city?
The comprehensive plan will not really lay out what roads are repaired or in what order. That would be the Streets Master Plan. As I said at the time of the vote, my problem has been outlays of hundreds of thousands of dollars for consultants to prepare plans that are disregarded when decisions are made. I still have this concern. I do appreciate the process so far and that it includes so much public engagement, but the real test of the value will be in how the City Council implements and sticks to it.
Senior Center — you cast the sole vote against funding for the new design. Do you still feel the same — if so, why?
I would still vote against the design if I had to do it again. The half a million dollars that was approved for the design phase gives us very few options for the Senior Center and Community Center for the $5 million construction phase. I still feel it is a better use of funds to leave the Rosa Hereford Center and build a separate, stand alone Bob Gilmore Center. It is the equitable and fiscally responsible choice long term. The Rosa Hereford Center had millions of dollars in renovations five years ago and it doesn’t make sense to limit facilities and then talk about taking out debt to build separate youth centers.
KEN WILKERSON
What would you say are the highlights, as well as the low points, of your first 100 days in office?
My highlights include any opportunity I have had to help my fellow citizens in Killeen. That includes anything from reacting to individual citizen requests for assistance to getting a comprehensive crime initiative approved. The initiative will attempt to reduce crime before it happens by reaching out to the community (groups and individuals), academic institutions, and government entities in our area to study and combat crime together. As corny as it may sound, and as challenging as it may be at times, it is truly an honor to be able to serve Killeen in making it a better place to live, work and play. The low points come when I occasionally interact with individuals, groups, media outlets and institutions that behave in a self-serving and/or disingenuous way at the expense of the city as a whole.
The newly created Killeen Public Facility Corporation — you voted to approve it. Tell us why.
Because as a council, once a decision has been made by a majority vote to proceed with a course of action, I believe it is my duty to lead, and make that effort as successful as possible. I believe that even in losing a vote, it is the obligation of a mature leader to accept the outcome of that vote, and give 100% toward to the collective effort. The project is going forward. What good would it accomplish to paddle in the opposite direction at this point? Anyone with any measure of sports or military experience would appreciate and understand this approach. It’s called being a team player.
Camping World — you voted against the re-zoning. Do you feel this might have been a missed opportunity?
No. They determined it would not be wise to build because they realized the property didn’t meet the size and location requirements to make it a success. It had nothing to do with the Council’s initial vote. I am not sure why some media outlets continue to paint the decision to not bring Camping World to Killeen as one based on the initial Public Hearing vote. It was not. After submitting a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) as recommended by the Council, Camping World realized their business would not work as proposed. So — in truth — those who voted ‘no’ actually saved the city from over-zoning the property.
Approval of KEDC funding, $725,054 — while a candidate you called for partial funding “until measurable goals could be established.” Please elaborate on this, and on any change in opinion you might have.
I stand by my initial position. We have to see results for the taxpayer money we spend. Attempts sometimes justify funding, but blindly spending $725,054 per year and not meeting any benchmarks (if there are any established) does not seem to be financially responsible. Because I do not sit on the KEDC board, and rely only on the annual report from a council/board member to determine a measure of success, I don’t know what exactly our tax dollars are going towards.
Verdunity plan — why did you support this plan?
I support the plan because it addresses some aspects of comprehensive planning we have overlooked in prior plans that I believe will play a significant role in producing a product that can be adhered to. I have learned that feasibility and buy-in are two crucial factors instrumental in the successfully execution of a plan.
Senior Center — although you support senior programs, are you still concerned that they might come at the expense of youth programs?
Resources are finite. Those that are earmarked for specific proposals potentially take away from competing initiatives. So, yes, I am concerned about the priority and impact of some projects on others, because they do not exist in a vacuum, and it’s my job to be concerned. In order to obtain clarity on a issue some questions must be asked. This helps prioritize issues in a way that ensures more pressing issues are addressed first, good economic stewardship is exercised, and it takes into consideration the impact on the city as a whole.
Do I believe this particular project is worth the money we are spending on it? Yes, but only after careful consideration and research, which is why I personally made the motion to approve it. Some citizens perceived my questions of Joe Brown as a indictment of his request to fund the Senior Center. That’s fine. I can’t control their perceptions no matter how unfounded they are. Being as such, I will continue to ask as many questions as needed to get a clear picture of all issues. If that offends the frailties of voters, I respect their right to vote for someone else that will rubber stamp recommendations as they are presented. An effective leader and representative can’t concern themselves with the next election. They must concern themselves with doing what they determine to be the right thing for the greatest number of people they represent — not just the most vocal.
RICK WILLIAMS
What would you say are the highlights, as well as the low points, of your first 100 days in office?
The highlight of my hundred days in office has been truly getting to know the members of our community and to understand their passion for the community and their talents which they are willing to share. I do not know that there is a specific low point to highlight. However, a clear lesson that has been learned is that there is a massive amount of work to be done to keep our city growing in a positive and productive way.
The newly created Killeen Public Facility Corporation — you voted to approve it. Tell us why.
I voted against the NRP project (apartment complex in north Killeen) being developed. However, the voice of the people was represented by my fellow elected council members and the project passed. The PFC is that next step and as a public servant it is now my duty to support the project and to ensure it brings everything it promised to our citizens.
Camping World — you voted against the re-zoning. Do you feel this might have been a missed opportunity?
I do not feel that we as a city have missed an opportunity. We have to ensure that the businesses that come to our city will offer long-term sustainable employment. Ultimately, it was proven that the lot was too small and the project was abandoned by Camping World because they did not meet fire codes.
Approval of KEDC funding, $725,054 — you were a candidate when this vote took place. Would you have voted for this, and why? Or not?
As I stated as a candidate, I would have voted for this funding of KEDC and I stand by that statement. Economic development is what our city needs and we have to invest in ourselves in order to recruit the type of employers and entrepreneurs that can and will help our city residents to have a stable financial life.
Verdunity plan — why did you support this plan?
I support the Verdunity comprehensive plan study because they have done a Lot of work with similar cities to ours in size and economic demographics. I firmly believe that we need a comprehensive plan that can be understandable, implementable and followed to guide the growth of the city and to create resources that will lead to a high quality of life for our residents.
Senior Center — you voted to approve the funding for the design of the new senior center. Tell us why.
I voted to support the senior center because it was important to senior residents.
