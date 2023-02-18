Unless some write-in candidates decide to file in the coming days, the stage is set for the Killeen City Council and other local elections on the May 6 ballot.
The filing deadline for candidates to have their names on the ballot was Friday. Write-in candidates have until 5 p.m. Tuesday to file.
The deadline to register to vote in the May election is April 6, according to the secretary of state’s website.
Early voting for the May 6 election runs from April 24 through May 2.
Watch for more election coverage in the coming weeks in the Herald and online at kdhnews.com. The Herald is hosting an election forum featuring the Killeen City Council candidates at 6 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive. The event is open to the public and free to attend. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
After Friday’s filing deadline, here is a look at who is running in local city and school board elections:
Killeen City Council
District 1
Jessica Gonzalez (incumbent)
Gabriel A. Montalvo
District 2
Riakos Adams (incumbent)
Joseph Solomon
District 3
Patsy Bracey
Nina Cobb (incumbent)
District 4
Michael Boyd (incumbent)
Terms for the Killeen council members are two years, with limitations of three straight terms for each office. Each year, the city conducts nonpartisan elections in May.
Harker Heights City Council
Mayor
Michael Blomquist
Vitalis Dubininkas
Jackeline Soriano Fountain
David Michael Jones
Marva Solomon
Place 2 (unexpired)
Hal Schiffman
Stacey L. Wilson
Shane Hodyniak
Place 4
Mike Aycock
Adonias Frias
Lynda Nash (incumbent)
Killeen school board
Place 4
Lan Carter
David Perry Jr.
Marvin Rainwater (incumbent)
Place 5
Brett Williams (incumbent)
Central Texas College
Place 6
Don Armstrong (incumbent)
Ernest Wilkerson
Camron Cochran
Place 7
Rex Weaver (incumbent)
