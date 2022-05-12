An effort spearheaded by Ground Game Texas, a grass roots organization led by Austin Democrat and former congressional candidate Julie Oliver, has successfully decriminalized marijuana in Austin. And now the group, along with some local politicians are making plans to do the same in Killeen and Harker Heights.
Joining Oliver locally are Louie Minor, a Killeen Democrat running for Bell County Commissioner Precinct 4 this November, and Shirley Fleming. a former Killeen councilwoman and mayor pro tem.
The three joined forces in 2020 and held meetings over Zoom on how to decriminalize marijuana locally, even though it remains illegal at the state and federal levels.
“We are honored to be partnering with Killeen and Harker Heights community members on this important initiative to end unjust enforcement of low-level cannabis possession,” Oliver said in her opening speech at January’s news conference, held at Minor’s office on Rancier Avenue in Killeen. “Eighty-seven percent of Texans believe that marijuana should be legalized for medicinal and recreational use and in Texas, we have the power of direct democracy; the citizens-led ballot initiative ensures we have a voice in our community’s future.”
The group is working to place on an upcoming ballot a proposed ordinance would prevent Killeen police from enforcing low level marijuana possession charges.
In order to get the ordinance onto the Killeen ballot, the group said it needs at least 2,500 signatures from registered voters in Killeen. To do so, organizers have started a petition, which they eventually plan to bring to the city and get the issue on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.
“We have more than double the signatures needed,” Minor said Thursday.
Fleming on Thursday said people are still signing the petition.
Residents of Austin voted to approve that city’s “Proposition A“ Saturday to prevent Austin police from enforcing low level marijuana offenses and banning “no knock” warrants. According to a report from the Austin-American Statesman, the votes in favor for Proposition A was 57,967 votes or an 85.5% margin of approval.
In responding to the vote in Austin, Minor said he is very confident that the same will happen in Killeen.
“I think it’s a great thing that it got passed overwhelmingly and by such a large margin,” Minor said, “I expect the same for Killeen.”
Fleming could not hide her excitement for the bill getting passed in Austin.
“I think it’s fantastic what Julie and them has done,” Fleming said, “It’s just amazing.”
Mike Siegal, the political director of Ground Game Texas, expressed gratitude with the results of Austin’s votes.
“It looks like Prop A is passing with an enormous mandate from Austin voters,” Seigel said in a comment to the Austin-American Statesman. “We hope that sends a message to state leaders that issues like marijuana reform and stopping no-knock warrants are extremely popular among voters and we need to get this done statewide.”
Austin’s Proposition A included the banning of no-knock warrants in Austin, but isn’t included in the version for Killeen since Killeen has already banned the use of no-knock warrants for Killeen Police Department.
The plan going forward is to make a presentation to the Killeen City Council with the petition, according to the group, which said they may not need take it to a popular vote if the Killeen City Council were simply to adopt the ordinance.
“Either they will vote for it and pass it, but if not, it will go to the people for a vote,” Fleming said.
Killeen police have said they are not in favor it.
“We want the community to know that department does not support to decriminalize marijuana and we will continue to follow the statute, Texas Health and Safety Code 481.121 - Possession of Marijuana, which is the Texas State Law.” KPD said in a statement in December.
Killeen police “make choices every day on what laws they are going to enforce or what laws they are not going to enforce,” Oliver said during the January press conference, “We are asking them as a community to please stop enforcing low-level cannabis possession cases.”
Those interested in signing the petition to decriminalize marijuana in Killeen can go to www.groundgametexas.org/en/killeen and the petition can be dropped off at Louie Minor’s campaign office at 1808 E. Rancier Ave.
