The Killeen City Council has been discussing the formation of an ethics ordinance since February. The item was on the council agenda again on Tuesday night and once again there was more heated exchange than constructive discussion.
As she did at the last council workshop two weeks ago, City Attorney Tracy Briggs asked the council for direction on what to write in the proposed ordinance.
Councilmember Mellisa Brown said she wanted to see the ordinance cover all staff, elected, board and committee members, election workers and anyone else who is appointed or hired by the city that would represent the city in an official capacity in any official matter.
Councilmember Steve Harris supported the ordinance, but wanted to see it measured, starting with the council first. He brought up a past issue between an unnamed councilmember and several residents who were sued.
Harris, without mentioning names, said the lack of an ethics ordinance meant the residents didn’t have a way to hold check to the elected power.
Reliving past wounds brought some tension to the dais.
While there was no shouting or yelling at this meeting, the councilmembers openly reflected on the optics of their sometimes tense discussions.
“I’ll be honest, in the time that I’ve been here we’ve had some times up here where it’s quite embarrassing to sit up here,” Councilmember Ken Wilkerson, who supported the ethics ordinance for council members only, said. “I think there is a need to have a governing standard of how we operate up here.”
Councilmember Rick Williams, who along with Wilkerson was elected to the council in November, agreed with his colleague sitting to his right.
“Perception is a lot. We are the governing body of this city and we have to be concerned with what we are presenting from the dais,” Williams said. “Discord and angry words are not the council we want to be or be perceived as. Some things are best discussed privately before it’s brought back.”
Williams argued that trying to settle such a complicated issue on a Tuesday was an impossible task and suggested a separate workshop to discuss just this issue.
Councilmember Debbie Nash-King began the discussion not wanting to vote for an ethics ordinance, but agreed with Williams and Wilkerson that an ordinance focused on the council would be good.
She put forth a motion of direction to set up the separate workshop, however, the council could not get on the same page on the vote.
With the discussion continuing to drag on, the generally quiet and controlled Mayor Jose Segarra gave his personal opinion on the issue for over three minutes.
“It gets to the point of ridiculous here,” the mayor said. “As a city, we have so many important things to discuss and a lot of times we get stuck on things that have nothing to do with our citizens. I think it’s an emotional thing.”
The mayor said he did not agree with the need for an ethics ordinance because protocols were already in place and at the end of the day the people are the ultimate check on behavior.
“I think the citizens, they are our boss. If you do something wrong, there is a way to get you out of council,” Segarra said. “Us hashing out how we are going to control each other, to me, that’s ridiculous.”
The council eventually voted 5-2 to hold a workshop on the issue of creating an ethics ordinance. Harris and Brown were the nay votes.
Harris said he would rather councilmembers email the city attorney their suggestions to avoid arguments, keep the discussion on-topic and to avoid bringing up old grievances.
“I don’t think we need to table it and schedule an entire meeting,” Brown said. “If you think things got hot after five minutes of conversation, what do you think’s going to happen when we sit down for an entire day, talk about it for a whole meeting?”
